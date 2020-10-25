You are here

  Erdogan defies threatened US sanctions over missiles

Erdogan defies threatened US sanctions over missiles

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP)
Updated 25 October 2020
AFP

Erdogan defies threatened US sanctions over missiles

  • Turkey has confirmed the first test of the S-400 system despite repeated warnings of US sanctions
  • The Pentagon strongly condemned “Turkey’s testing of this system"
Updated 25 October 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday hit back at a US threat of sanctions if Ankara activated Russian-built S-400 air defense systems despite Washington’s opposition.
Turkey has confirmed the first test of the S-400 system despite repeated warnings of sanctions from its chief NATO ally, the United States.
“You told us to send back the S-400s. We are not a tribal state, we are Turkey,” Erdogan said in a televised speech in Malatya, eastern Turkey.
The Pentagon on Friday strongly condemned “Turkey’s testing of this system, which risks serious consequences for our security relationship.”
Turkey faces potential sanctions under a 2017 law known as CAATSA, which mandates sanctions for any “significant” purchases of weapons from Russia.
Turkey had already been removed from the F-35 fighter jet program over the S-400 purchase.
Erdogan remained defiant on Sunday, saying: “Whatever your sanctions are, don’t hesitate to apply them.”

Topics: Turkey US sanctions

US says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

US says humanitarian ceasefire to take effect on Monday in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • A statement said the ceasefire would take effect at 8:00 am local time (04H00 GMT) on Monday
  • This is not the first time they have committed themselves to a truce, but it has not held so far
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Armenia and Azerbaijan have again agreed to respect a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, effective Monday, the US State Department announced.
Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met Saturday with the two countries' foreign ministers and the co-chairs of the Minsk Group, the department said in a joint statement on Sunday.
Washington, along with France and Russia, is part of the Minsk Group, which was formed by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to be the main mediator in the conflict.
The statement said the ceasefire would take effect at 8:00 am local time (04H00 GMT) on Monday after an earlier ceasefire brought a brief lull Saturday before each side accused the other of violating it.
The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan but controlled by Armenian separatists, began September 27.
Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of having targeted the civilian population since the beginning of hostilities in the mountainous region.
This is not the first time they have committed themselves to a truce, but it has not held so far.
The latest agreement came after "intensive negotiation" between Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted.
Pompeo had met separately Friday with Mnatsakanyan and Bayramov, urging them to "end the violence and protect civilians."
The State Department said the Minsk co-chairs and the foreign ministers "agreed to meet again in Geneva on October 29" to seek "all steps necessary to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia Azerbaijan US

