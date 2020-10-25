You are here

Melbourne Storm win NRL grand final in front of over 37,000 fans

Melbourne Storm players celebrate after winning the NRL grand final. (Reuters)
AP

  • The match could be the last for champion Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith
AP

SYDNEY: The Melbourne Storm led 22-0 at halftime and went on to beat the Penrith Panthers 26-20 in the National Rugby League grand final on Sunday.

The result ended a 17-game winning streak for the Panthers.

The match was played before 37,303 fans, well below the stadium’s capacity of 85,000 and restricted due to coronavirus protocols.

The match could be the last for champion Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith, who has yet to announce if he will play on for his 20th NRL season in 2021.

In a nerve-wracking finish at the Sydney Olympic stadium, Penrith came from 26-0 down with 28 minutes to play to reduce the margin to 6 points with just three seconds remaining.

With the Storm down to 11 men with Jahrome Hughes and Brandon Smith in the sin-bin, Penrith had one final play to level it from the kick-off after a late Nathan Cleary try.

But after they went back-and-forth across the field, the ball landed in Felize Kaufusi’s hands to wrap up Melbourne’s fourth NRL title.

“If there was another couple of minutes on the clock, I don’t know what would’ve happened there,” Smith said.

The Storm players didn’t have it easy on their way to the league title.

They haven’t slept in their own beds since June, having been forced into camp, first in Sydney before settling on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland state, due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

“With the conditions that we’ve been under, I think it’s a remarkable effort to be here tonight and get a victory,” Smith said. “We haven’t been home for about five months. We did it the hard way with 11 men in the end.”

Melbourne fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen won the 2020 Clive Churchill medal as the grand final’s player of the match.

The 22-year-old Papenhuyzen scored a second-half try from inside his own quarter, ran for a game-high 187 meters and made two tackle breaks in the Storm’s victory.

Southampton end Everton’s unbeaten start

AFP

  • Goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams seal a 2-0 win against the Premier League leaders
AFP

LONDON: Southampton ended Everton’s unbeaten start to the season as goals from James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams sealed a 2-0 win against the Premier League leaders on Sunday.

Everton had gone eight games without defeat in all competitions this term, but they paid the price for a lethargic display at St. Mary’s.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side fell behind to Ward-Prowse’s first-half goal and Adams doubled their lead before the interval.

Everton left-back Lucas Digne was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Kyle Walker-Peters in the second half despite his claims he tripped when he stood on the Southampton defender’s heel.

Without the suspended Richarlison and injured Seamus Coleman after the stormy Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool last weekend, Everton lacked the drive and quality that had been the hallmark of their strong start to the campaign.

They remain above champions Liverpool on goal difference after a result that should serve as a reality check.

Southampton have now only lost twice in 13 league matches and climbed within 3 points of first place.

An entertaining encounter got off to a fast start when Danny Ings picked out Ryan Bertrand and his pass found Nathan Redmond for a shot that whistled past the post.

Everton’s first serious threat came from Alex Iwobi as the former Arsenal winger forced a good stop from Alex McCarthy.

Gylfi Sigurdsson went even closer with a blistering 20-yard drive that cannoned off the crossbar with McCarthy grasping at thin air.

Jordan Pickford was in action for the first time since his ugly tackle on Virgil van Dijk left the Liverpool defender with a serious knee injury.

Pickford had been subjected to vicious abuse on social media, but Ancelotti refused to take the error-prone keeper out of the spotlight.

Pickford made a good save to deny Oriol Romeu’s blast, but the England international had no chance when Ward-Prowse put Southampton ahead in the 27th minute.

Ward-Prowse passed into Ings, who returned the ball to the midfielder, who took one touch before firing into the far corner for his first goal of the season.

Adams doubled Southampton’s lead eight minutes later when Ings’ rampaged past Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina before lofting a cross to his strike partner, whose shot deflected off Sigurdsson on its way past Pickford.

Southampton were in complete control. Stuart Armstrong had a strike disallowed for offside just before half time.

Everton had never won a Premier League game when they trailed by two or more goals at half time.

The visitors were marginally better in the second half, but James Rodriguez wasn’t having his usual influence on Everton’s play and their attacking threat was neutered.

Ings almost made it three from Armstrong’s cross, but couldn’t make strong enough contact.

Everton’s last hope vanished in the 72nd minute when Digne was dismissed for his awkward foul on Walker-Peters.

Scottish Premiership

Meanwhile, in the Scottish league, Celtic manager Neil Lennon said referee Willie Collum had had a “very poor game” after the champions were denied victory by Lewis Ferguson’s added-on time penalty in a dramatic 3-3 draw at Aberdeen on Sunday.

Celtic, who came into the match on the back of successive defeats after a 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Rangers was followed by a 3-1 Europa League reverse against Serie A leaders AC Milan, twice came from behind only to be denied in stoppage time by the Dons.

A share of the spoils at Pittodrie left Lennon’s side 3 points behind leaders Rangers, who could go six clear if they beat Livingston later on Sunday.

