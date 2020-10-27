Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.
The Iranian-backed Houthi militia has been carrying out multiple drone attacks against the Kingdom for the past week.
The Arab coalition earlier destroyed four explosive-laden drones in two attacks launched from Yemen targeting the south of the Kingdom.
Three of the drones were destroyed early on Saturday and a fourth on Sunday.
