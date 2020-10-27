You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

The Iranian-backed Houthi militia has been carrying out multiple drone attacks against the Kingdom for the past week. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gvt97

Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

  • The Arab coalition earlier destroyed four explosive-laden drones in two attacks launched from Yemen
Updated 27 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia’s southern region on Tuesday, state news agency SPA reported.
The Iranian-backed Houthi militia has been carrying out multiple drone attacks against the Kingdom for the past week.
The Arab coalition earlier destroyed four explosive-laden drones in two attacks launched from Yemen targeting the south of the Kingdom.
Three of the drones were destroyed early on Saturday and a fourth on Sunday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthi drone attack

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Update
Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia records 16 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 16 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The new deaths put the total number of fatalities at 5,329
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi health ministry recorded 16 new deaths and 399 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.  
The new virus cases bring the total number of patients who contracted the disease to 345,631.
The new deaths put the total number of fatalities at 5,329.
It also said 426 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 332,117. 

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
Middle-East
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours

Latest updates

Jerusalem museum’s Islamic art sale halted amid Israeli political pressure
Turkey-backed fighters retaliate against Syria-allied troops
Saudi Arabia records 16 more COVID-19 deaths
Arab coalition seizes huge drugs shipment in Yemen heading to Houthis
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.