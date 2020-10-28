Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will announce a new set of initiatives to organize and improve the labour market, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Tuesday.

Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Hazani tweeted that all initiatives will be announced as soon as they are ready and urged everyone to only rely on official channels for accurate information about the upcoming changes.

Al-Hazani’s comments follow a report on Monday by Maaal which said the new initiative would mean an end to the decades-old Kafala system, which ties employees to their work company, and be replaced by a new contractual relationship between workers and their employers.

The report, citing an unnamed ministry source, said an announcement was due to be made about the new rule on Wednesday but has now been pushed back to next week.

