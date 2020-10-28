You are here

  Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market

Saudi ministry to announce new initiatives to develop labor market

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will announce a new set of initiatives to organize and improve the labour market, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Tuesday.
Nasser bin Abdulrahman Al-Hazani tweeted that all initiatives will be announced as soon as they are ready and urged everyone to only rely on official channels for accurate information about the upcoming changes.
Al-Hazani’s comments follow a report on Monday by Maaal which said the new initiative would mean an end to the decades-old Kafala system, which ties employees to their work company, and be replaced by a new contractual relationship between workers and their employers.
The report, citing an unnamed ministry source, said an announcement was due to be made about the new rule on Wednesday but has now been pushed back to next week.
 

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) on Tuesday signed an agreement to support basic education for children in the Republic of Mali.
The project will benefit 930 children. Under the agreement, the center will support children from needy families in Mali’s Gao and Bamako regions to continue their education.
It is part of KSRelief’s several humanitarian initiatives across the world to help people in need without any discrimination.
Since its inception in May 2015, the center has contributed to several humanitarian projects worth $4.4 billion in partnership with different global nonprofit organizations.
According to a recent KSRelief report, the countries that benefited the most from its various projects include Yemen ($3 billion), Palestine ($358 million), Syria ($295 million) and Somalia ($192 million).
Since its establishment, the center has implemented over 1,295 different projects in 51 countries.

