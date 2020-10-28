You are here

Firm hired to audit Lebanon central bank has not received all requested info — sources

A view of Lebanon's Central Bank building in Beirut, Lebanon April 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

BEIRUT: Restructuring consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has yet to receive all the information it has requested to conduct a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The Lebanese government hired the turnaround specialist this year to audit the central bank as the country grapples with a financial meltdown on a scale it has never seen before.
Alvarez & Marsal declined to comment.
The central bank said this month that it had provided “all the documents and information which Lebanese laws allow.”
Lebanon’s crisis has hammered the local currency, paralyzed banks and prompted a sovereign default. The audit is a key demand of the International Monetary Fund and of foreign donors, with France at the forefront, which have pressed the indebted state to tackle waste and corruption.
A Lebanese official source and two other sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that a team from Alvarez & Marsal, which visited Beirut this month, did not receive all the information it requested from the central bank.
The bank had cited legislation and banking secrecy, said the sources, who all declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
The sources said Alvarez & Marsal had sent a new set of questions to the central bank. It was not clear if they covered information already requested.
A spokesman for Lebanon’s central bank, in response to a Reuters request for comment, said it had provided all its accounts for the audit, but added it “can not provide the accounts of its clients, by law not by choice.”
He added that the contract signed between the company and the finance ministry was subject to Lebanese law, so it was “no surprise” that some information could not be disclosed.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh did not respond to a request for comment.
Local broadcasters cited MP Ibrahim Kanaan, head of parliament’s budget and financial affairs commission, as saying on Wednesday that the contract was subject to Lebanese laws including banking secrecy, and that it should be amended. He did not elaborate on how it should be changed.

Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish lira hits record low amid Erdogan feud

  • The currency traded at over 8.3 to the dollar for the first time, breaking a dangerous new threshold, with the rate against the euro approaching 10
  • Investors are concerned about the management of the Turkish economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up his war of words with the country’s Western allies
Updated 26 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continued its freefall on Wednesday, dropping to a record low amid the country’s growing political and economic confrontation with France and the US.

The currency traded at over 8.3 to the dollar for the first time, breaking a dangerous new threshold, with the rate against the euro approaching 10.

Experts have called for higher rates, lower growth and faster current account adjustment to halt the downturn.

Investors are concerned about the management of the Turkish economy as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stepped up his war of words with the country’s Western allies.

Turkish central bank governor Murat Uysal announced on Wednesday that it has no target on exchange rates.

Nikolay Markov, a senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, blamed the lira’s accelerating decline on several factors.

“The central bank did not provide the highly needed and expected rate hike last week. On the other hand, foreign currency reserves are plummeting and are now below the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) critical level of two months of imports,” he told Arab News.

“Food inflation accelerated and inflation expectation is unanchored, while rising geopolitical risks are also a key factor,” Markov added.

Erdogan called for a nationwide boycott of French-labeled products on Monday following a personal attack on French President Emmanuel Macron.

In harsh criticism on Saturday, Erdogan said that Macron “needs mental treatment.” The comments pushed France to recall its ambassador from Ankara.

Amid the growing dispute some Turkish officials attacked state secularism, a tenet central to French national identity.

However, the Turkish economy stands to lose in a potential trade war. France is the 10th-largest source of its imports and seventh-largest market for Turkish exports, according to official figures.

Markov said the plunging lira is a political game-changer and could require IMF help in the future.

“We have most likely reached the point of no return. Without a strong reaction by the Turkish central bank in the short term, the situation will get out of control and will eventually require either the introduction of capital controls or an IMF assistance program,” he said.

Markov said that a strong rate hike with a signal of further rate increases would be an appropriate short-term response. The most pressing problem is the need to prevent further depreciation and potential inflation, he said.

“A new wave of sanctions before the US elections is unlikely. Then, further sanctions will depend on who wins the elections. I think they will become much more likely under a Joe Biden presidency than under a Donald Trump one,” he added.

Despite being faced with growing pressure over the state of the lira, Erdogan is a staunch opponent of high interest rates.

Turkish companies with high levels of external debt now will have to contend with rising foreign currency exposure in order to repay loans.

On top of that, the Turkish economy is also likely to face fresh US sanctions, Markov said. The US decision will depend on the state of a Turkish deal with Russia to buy the S-400 air defense system.

Last month, rating agency Moody’s warned that Ankara had “almost depleted the buffers that would allow it to stave off a potential balance-of-payments crisis.”

Turkish lira Recep Tayyip Erdogan

