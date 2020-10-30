Panel discusses Arab News, YouGov ‘Elections 2020: What do Arabs want?’ poll results

LONDON: A landmark poll conducted by Arab News and British polling firm YouGov has revealed the diverse, often surprising, and sometimes contradictory attitudes of Arabs from across the Middle East and North Africa toward the 2020 US presidential election.

From Palestine to Iran, from Obama to Trump, Arabs don’t always agree, but there are some areas in which they display a striking level of unity.

On Friday, Arab News hosted a panel of experts from across the US and Middle East to discuss the poll’s findings, and delve deeper into what the data means.

One of the poll’s key findings was that Arabs — if forced to choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden — would choose the latter. But this support for the Democratic nominee does not come without caveat.

Fundamental to the poll’s 3,000 respondents — adult Arabs hailing from all 18 Middle East and North African states — is that Biden distances himself from Obama-era policies and the Obama presidency.

Arab News’ poll found that 58 percent of people think Biden should distance himself from the Obama administration.

That Arabs overwhelmingly view the Obama-era policies negatively, Ali Khedery, a former adviser to the US state department in Iraq, argued, is far from surprising. Arabs, he told the audience at Friday’s online discussion, recognise that Obama’s foreign policy legacy in the Middle East is one of repeated failure.

“It is no surprise to me that a majority of Arabs want Biden to distance himself from Obama’s policies,” he said. “If we take a quick tour of the region under Obama, you will recall that Obama intervened in Libya militarily, only to then abandon it and let it slip into a civil war and violent tribal conflict. He also abandoned Hosni Mubarak, not understanding the fact that the vacuum left would be filled by Islamists, the Muslim Brotherhood specifically.”

He continued: “President Obama called Syrians — as they were trying to rise up — farmers and lawyers, and sat by and watched as (Syrian President) Assad perpetrated a genocide, an ethnic cleansing, and did nothing to stop that.”

Khadery pointed to Iran — seen by Arabs as one of the top threats facing the US globally — as another key failure of the Obama-Biden administration, and one that Arabs are particularly cognizant of.

“Obama,” he said, “even looked the other way while the Iranian and IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps) increased their influence in the region across Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Yemen.”

These failures, he reiterated, were not lost on Arabs from across the region — and they do not want four more years of it.

“Overall, I’d give the Obama-Biden policy an F in the region and so I’m not surprised that a majority of Arabs want Biden to distance himself from Obama’s legacy,” he concluded.

Given Obama’s track record, it is perhaps to be expected that Arabs view Biden’s best course of action as a departure from that era’s policies. However, the Arab News-YouGov polls also revealed some surprising — and perhaps contradictory — opinions held by the region’s populace.

The Palestinian question, and what role the US should play in resolving it, is one issue that proved to be highly devise, and it supplied some of the most revealing data collected.

The majority of Palestinians living in occupied territores polled supported US efforts to play a greater role in mediating the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Conversely however, a majority of respondents from all 18 states combined believed the US should be playing less of a role in mediating the conflict.

Given the US’ undeniable superpower status, Robert Ford, former US ambassador to Syria, said, this should come as no surprise. “My understanding of the polling result, with respect to the Palestinians in occupied territories, is that they want help. They want American leverage over America’s friend Israel in order to secure what the Palestinians view as their just demands.”

But whether or not a Democratic presidency would deliver this is another question, Ford explained. He said that there is a rift within the party between younger people, who support the Palestinian cause, and the traditional wing, of which Biden is a part, that is “not there yet.”

If Biden wins, he said, “there is going to be a split between the younger people in the party, who are more to the left, and some of the more traditional Democrats, including Biden, who has already indicated, for example, that he will not use American aid to Israel in order to leverage the country.”

Dania Koleilat Khatib, co-founder of the Research Center for Cooperation and Peace Building, echoed Ford’s views on the division between Palestinians and the wider Arab world. She said the poll’s findings underscore the necessary pragmatism adopted by the Palestinians, who are directly involved in the conflict, which contrasts with the idealism of Arabs from elsewhere, who have no direct stake in a resolution of the seemingly intractable conflict.

She said: “The US is a superpower. The Palestinians know this, and they know they need them to resolve the dilemma, in order to reach a resolution.” But she added that there is another dimension at play in the Palestinian question: regional and global stability.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and Iran,” she said, “claim legitimacy by attaching themselves to the Palestinian cause, regardless of whether they care about it or not. We know they don’t care, but they claim to for legitimacy.

“So, if we solve the Israel-Palestine issue, the main source of legitimacy that these destabilizing movements rely upon will be gone. This makes resolving the conflict a prime issue for the stability of the region, and thereby for the stability of the world,” Khatib said.

While Arabs were divided over some issues, one single issue was a source of overwhelming agreement: regardless of who becomes President on November 3rd, the US must take a hard line against Iran.

Countering the Islamic Republic was found to be one of the top four issues that respondents wanted the next US president to focus on, and over 65 percent of those polled agreed that the US should continue to sanction Iran, as it has done with its ‘maximum pressure’ strategy, and should posture for war to deter the pariah state from aggression.

Ali Khadery, who through his work in Iraq has become intimately acquainted with Iran’s malignant campaign for influence, said that the issue of Iran, for Arabs and everyone else, “is one of the most vexing in the region, and has been since the 1979 revolution.”

He said that he is more optimistic about Trump’s policy on Iran than he is of Biden’s, because Trump “understands Iran for what it is.

“Trump knows that there can be no peace with what is, essentially, a fascist and genocidal regime that oppresses its own people while seeking to spread the Khomeini-ist revolution across Arabia,” he said.

“Obama said Arabs need to learn to share Arabia with Persia; that, by definition, cannot occur. The current Iranian regime seeks to expand itself and reconstitute what used to be the Persian empire through any means necessary: terrorism, genocide and other malignant activities.”

This is why Khadery argued that, despite the Arab preference for Biden, a second Trump term as President may in fact serve their interests better.

“Trump recognizing Iran for what it is and applying maximum pressure is far superior to what Obama and Biden did, which was to live in denial of what Iran is and dealing with them for what they wished they were, as opposed to what they really are.”

If Biden came back into office, Khadery said, he is likely to re-enter negotiations with Iran, but in doing he warned that Biden may inadvertently “give Iranians another lifeline to try to dominate the region.”