Danube chefs campaign gets shoppers cooking

BinDawood Holding’s Danube supermarket chain wrapped up a successful month-long cooking campaign, where celebrity chefs led Danube shoppers in in-store and online demonstrations on how to cook an array of dishes from a wide selection of international cuisines.

Kicking off on Oct. 1, the campaign, dubbed “Explore a world of products with us,” encouraged Danube customers to try novel recipes from cultures across the world including Italian, Indian and American fairs. It was led by nine renowned chefs who visited various Danube stores across the Kingdom to shop for the ingredients of their chosen dishes and who then prepared them live on their social media channels on Instagram and Snapchat, demonstrating best cooking techniques and answering viewers’ cooking questions during the live demonstrations. The chefs included Top Chef winner Sama Jaad, Rneen Jouda and Amr Khaki. Concluding last week, the campaign was hugely popular across both Danube and the chefs’ social media channels, with a total viewer engagement of more than 1 million.

Commenting on the response to the campaign on social media, Ahmad A.R. BinDawood, CEO Danube and BinDawood, BinDawood Holding, said: “We have been thrilled with the immense response the celebrity chef cooking campaign has garnered over the past month. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in people cooking at home and wanting to try new dishes. At Danube we stock the widest range of imported products in the Kingdom, many of which are exclusive to our stores. Our goal is to delight our customers and the celebrity chefs teaching people how to prepare new dishes has been a massively popular campaign we were proud to roll out, coaching our customers in learning new recipes and cuisines they can try from home.”

For those who missed the campaign, all the recipes can be viewed on Danube App’s “Danube Kitchen” feature.

BinDawood Holding currently operates 73 grocery stores under two key retail brands, BinDawood and Danube. There are 46 Danube stores in Saudi Arabia, generally located in malls and affluent neighborhoods.

Since its establishment in 1984, BinDawood Holding grew from a small trading business to a leading name in Saudi Arabia’s retail and grocery sector, with strategic operations across the Kingdom’s three major regions. It has a product offering of more than 140,000 items, available in stores and through its digital platforms.