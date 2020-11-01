You are here

INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Frank Kane

  • CEO of UAE-based clinics group explains why Saudi Arabia is the next stop in Middle East expansion strategy
At one point towards the end of my Zoom conversation with Howard Podolsky, chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi-based Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center, I suggested that he sounded a lot more like Dr Anthony Fauci, the American public health advisor, than he did President Trump.

“I’m a doctor at heart. It’s all about being smart and following the science,” Podolsky said, leaving little doubt as to how he views the big debate going on about how to react to the COVID-19 pandemic. “From a political and a pandemic standpoint, it breaks my heart to see all the craziness in the USA,” he added.

Podolsky, who has worked in the medical sector in the Middle East since 2012, has watched the progress of the pandemic in the region and the world with an expert’s eye since the beginning of the year, all the while running the business that has played a big role in alleviating pressure on the public health sector in the UAE as it battled the infection.

Cambridge is a specialist operator in the post-acute medical field, providing care and rehabilitation treatment for long-term ailments to patients from all age groups with different clinical needs.

That function was of crucial importance when cases were rising and hospitals were under threat of being overwhelmed in the early spring. Many COVID patients were in urgent need of intensive care treatment, often involving ventilation, and hospital capacity was under strain.

“The authorities saw a serious and significant need, and we had the flexibility to take non-COVID patients to free up acute care capacity, giving them the capacity to surge up if needed,” Podolsky said.

That co-operation between Cambridge and the UAE medical authorities has continued since the first wave of the virus. Podolsky’s two centers in Abu Dhabi and in Al-Ain have been taking post-COVID patients who are no longer infectious but may still need ventilator treatment, or are in therapy to wean them off ventilators, which is one of Cambridge’s specialties.

“Many patients no longer need to be in intensive care but still need treatment. All our staff are educated and trained in the science and technology of transitional ventilator weaning. It can take months or even years. We can incorporate them into our long-term rehabilitation services,” he said.

Cambridge is the only provider of long-term, post acute care in the UAE, offering facilities for in-patients through its 106 beds in the capital, 90 in Al-Ain, as well as out-patient and homecare facilities.

Last year, it saw a gap in the market in Saudi Arabia, and opened up in Dhahran, the home of Saudi Aramco, where it already had a relationship with the oil company’s long-term medical partner, Johns Hopkins.

“Saudi Arabia was a logical place for us,” Podolsky said. Not only did the much bigger population than the UAE make it a market rich in potential, but it was also relatively underserved in terms of post-acute care and rehabilitation facilities. “It made sense for us to explore the opportunity to develop a platform for long-term care in the Kingdom,” he added.

BIO

BORN: Toronto, Canada 1965

EDUCATION

  • Graduate from Buffalo School of Medical Science
  • Graduate from St Louis University School of Law
  • MBA from Washington University School of St Louis

CAREER

  • Various senior executive positions in US healthcare organizations
  • Group chief of staff, SEHA Abu Dhabi
  • Executive in residence, TVM Operations
  • Group chief executive officer, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre.

Cambridge built a 60-bed “brownfield” centre in Dhahran that takes referrals not just from Johns Hopkins but also from other parts of the Saudi healthcare system. “There is a big ‘bed gap’ in Saudi post-acute care, and we are looking at opportunities elsewhere, around the big population centers in Riyadh and Jeddah,” Podolsky said. Cambridge could look to acquire a potential centre, as well as do a “brownfield” build.

The medical sector in the Kingdom is one of the areas earmarked for big expansion under the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy, and hospitals, clinics and medical centers have been discussed as possible subjects for privatization under the Vision.

Podolsky was a medical doctor before he studied law and business in the USA and then joined SEHA, the Abu Dhabi health services authority.

Cambridge launched in the UAE in 2014 with the backing of private equity investors led by TVM Capital Healthcare, the big global healthcare investment group. As with most medical operations in the region, it is run as a commercial operation, and Podolsky said that the COVID crisis has — on balance — been good for business.

“We were busy already, but it has been positive for us. Unlike some medical businesses in the regions, we were never dependent on whether a patient makes a decision on elective health treatment,” he said.

Non-COVID related business — whether in strokes or post-traumatic traffic accident care — has continued during the pandemic. “Life doesn’t stop because there is a pandemic,” he said.

It was recently reported that TVM was looking to exit its investment in Cambridge, most likely via a sale of its stake to another hospital business. Podolsky is guarded on that possibility.

“Shareholders are always looking at opportunities. Our focus is on creating value for all our stakeholders — investors, customers and patients,” he said.

Is it the right time to sell a medical business in the middle of the biggest global health threat experienced for a century?

“It depends what kind of business it is. If it’s a business that depends on elective, discretionary decisions by patients, maybe not. But we are an integral part of the healthcare eco-system in the region, and we have embedded ourselves in it,” Podolsky said.

The other factor that has complicated the medical business scene in the UAE is the scandal that has overtaken NMC Healthcare, the Abu Dhabi-founded company that has gone bust with billions of dollars in debts and allegations of theft, fraud and forgery flying. Is there an “NMC discount” applied to the medical sector in the region?

“Healthcare organizations should not be painted with a broad brush. We are founded on integrity and governance, and TVM is focused on that as ethical and accountable business practice,” Podolsky said.

One of the NMC businesses, ProVita International Medical Centre, was acquired from investors including TVM in 2015, and operates in a similar segment to Cambridge. Many parts of NMC’s business are believed to be up for sale under a strategy to reduce its high levels of debt. “We’ll evaluate opportunities as they may or may not become available,” Podolsky said.

With his doctor’s hat back on, Podolsky talked more about the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the possibility of a vaccine to halt the spread of a virus that is currently in a damaging “second wave” phase in many parts of the world. He is “cautiously optimistic.”

“I hope we could see several safe and successful vaccines by the end of the year, but getting them delivered will be the challenge. Remember we’re talking about a vaccine for more than 7 billion people, maybe with two shots.

“But I don’t think COVID is going away. It will not disappear, it will not be eradicated like polio. I think there will be micro-outbreaks for a considerable time, and it will be part of the public health ecosystem. We will just have to live with it, like we do with flu,” he said.

Part of “living with it” involves more testing, which he said could be an explanation for the big rise in cases in some countries that have ramped up testing efforts.

The UAE is treating front-line health workers with a Chinese-made vaccine, while also co-operating with manufacturers in other countries, but Podolsky has no time for “vaccine nationalism” by which countries try to be first with a cure or reserve treatments for their own populations. “It’s unfortunate that we have political issues around public health and pandemics. We need to follow the science and be transparent, open and honest,” he said.

He also took some comfort from the falling death rates from the disease, which he attributed to better therapeutics and treatment. “We’ve got smarter about how we treat patients to help them overcome the infections and issues with their immune response. As we get better, we will see fewer fatalities,” he said.

On the big debate about whether the world should just get on with its economic life regardless of the health threat to the most vulnerable, he said: “It is not a binary choice. We should protect the most vulnerable — the old, the obese and other high risk people — and take simple measures to target high risk people, like social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands,” he said.

Topics: Cambridge Howard Podolsky UAE Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center

  • US company wins injunction to halt Future Group’s sale pending arbitration
NEW DELHI: Amazon.com has complained to India’s market regulator that its local partner Future Retail misled shareholders by incorrectly saying it was complying with its contractual obligations to the US e-commerce giant, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

Amazon is locked in a legal dispute with Future Group, which in August sold its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion. The deal, Amazon alleges, breaches 2019 agreements by Future.

The tussle has strained Amazon’s ties not just with Future Retail — one of India’s top retailers — but also with Ambani, Asia’s richest man, and his Reliance group, which is fast expanding its e-commerce business and threatening companies like Amazon.

Amazon last Sunday won an injunction to halt Future’s deal with Reliance from a Singapore arbitrator both sides had agreed to use in case of disputes. The Indian retailer then said in a news release it had complied with all agreements and “cannot be held back” by the arbitration proceedings.

In the letter to the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday, Amazon said Future’s news release and stock exchange disclosures violated Indian regulations. It urged the regulator to investigate the matter and not approve the deal.

“Such a disclosure is against public interest, misleads public shareholders ... as well as perpetuates a fraud for the benefit of the Biyanis alone,” Amazon letter said, referring to Future’s promoter family led by Kishore Biyani.

A spokesman for Future Group and the Biyani family declined to comment. A Future group source denied Amazon’s allegations, saying there was no question of any fraud or misleading the public or shareholders, without elaborating.

Amazon declined to comment on its letter, the contents of which have not previously been reported. Reliance and SEBI did not respond to requests for comment.

Amazon says the 2019 deal, in which it invested nearly $200 million in a Future unit, had clauses saying the Indian group could not sell its retail assets to anyone on a “restricted persons” list, which included Reliance.

Reliance, which in August bought Future’s retail, wholesale and some other businesses, has said it plans to “enforce its rights and complete the (Future) transac- tion ... without any delay.”

The faceoff comes as Jeff Bezos-led Amazon is battling tightening foreign investment rules and antitrust cases in India, which is one of its key growth markets where it has committed investments of $6.5 billion.

Some Indian lawyers have argued the Singapore arbitrator’s order in favor of Amazon is not automatically enforceable and would need ratification by an Indian court. But Amazon believes the order is binding, it told SEBI. The letter asks the regulator to “suspend review” of the deal.

SEBI’s action in the matter “would promote ease of doing business in India by holding listed companies accountable for their dealings,” Amazon’s letter says.

Amazon says the Future-Reliance deal means the US giant will lose the prospect of becoming the single largest shareholder of the Indian retailer, which has an “irreplaceable and widespread network” of more than 1,500 retail stores.

Future has argued it entered into the deal with Reliance because its retail business was severely hit by the pandemic and it was critical to protect all its stakeholders.

The arbitrator, V K Rajah, a former attorney general of Singapore, sided with Amazon in his Oct. 25 order, saying: “The law expects businesspersons to honor their contractual commitments.”

The US company told SEBI that if the Future-Reliance deal “is implemented by completely disregarding the interim (arbitration) award, it will cause irreparable harm and injury to Amazon.”

