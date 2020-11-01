Oman FDIs up by 5.9% in the first quarter

DUBAI: Oman reported a 5.9 percent increase in foreign direct investments during the first quarter of the year, latest data from the National Center for Statistics and Information show.
Foreign investors plowed $39.17 billion into Oman’s economy during the three-month stretch, versus $36.95 billion during the same period last year, daily Oman Times reported.
The biggest sources of overseas capital were the United Kingdom with $19.6 billion; the United States with $4.66 billion; and the United Arab Emirates with $3.14 billion.
Other significant contributors to Oman’s FDI also include Kuwait, Bahrain, China, Qatar, India, Netherlands and Switzerland, according to the newspaper.
The oil and gas industry received the biggest chunk of direct investments at $25.196 billion, followed by the manufacturing sector with about $4.4 billion worth of funds.
