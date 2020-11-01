You are here

  • Home
  • Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

Above, a supposed Aladdin lamp allegedly sold for $93,000 to an unsuspecting doctor in Uttar Pradesh with the claim that it had magic powers. (Uttar Pradesh Police via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m74kr

Updated 01 November 2020
AFP

Indian doctor duped into buying ‘Aladdin’s lamp’ after genie show

  • Unwitting victim approached police in Uttar Pradesh after he realized the lamp did not have any magical powers
Updated 01 November 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: Two men who allegedly duped a doctor into buying an “Aladdin’s lamp” for $93,000 – and even conjured up a fake genie – have been arrested in India, an official said Sunday.
Laeek Khan approached police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh after he realized the lamp did not have any magical powers, as described in the popular folk tale about Aladdin and his wish-granting genie that appears when it is rubbed.
“The cheats had struck a deal for much more but the doctor had paid about seven million rupees ($93,000),” Amit Rai, a senior officer said.
He said the men were arrested on Thursday and were remanded in custody ahead of charges being filed.
“The wife of one of these men was also involved in the fraud. She is on the run,” Rai added.
In his complaint filed last Sunday, Khan said one of the men pretended to be an occultist and made a “jinn” – a supernatural figure – appear from the lamp, local media reported.
But when Khan asked if he could touch the genie or take the lamp home, they refused, saying it might cause him harm, the complaint stated.
Eventually they sold the lamp to him, promising it would bring health, wealth and good fortune.
Khan stated that he later realized the “genie” was actually just one of the men in disguise.
“The men have also cheated other families using the same modus operandi. The total amount of money involved runs into several million rupees,” Rai said.

Topics: Offbeat India

Related

Art & Culture
US school cancels ‘Aladdin’ play after accusations of Arab stereotyping
Offbeat
Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ unleashes a genie on Broadway

Black leopard mauls man who paid to have pictures taken

Updated 30 October 2020
AP

Black leopard mauls man who paid to have pictures taken

Updated 30 October 2020
AP

DAVIE, Florida: A man was mauled by a captive black leopard in a backyard zoo in South Florida, wildlife officials said.
The man paid $150 for a “full contact experience” with the black leopard, which allowed him to play with it and take pictures, WPLG reported.
A report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the incident happened Aug. 31 in Davie, which is near Fort Lauderdale.
The agency charged the owner with allowing full contact with an extremely dangerous animal and was cited for maintaining captive wildlife in an unsafe condition.
The owner runs a licensed animal sanctuary for rare and endangered animals at the home, WPLG reported.
The man was attacked as soon as he entered the leopard’s enclosure. The injuries were so severe that his scalp was “hanging from his head and his right ear was torn in half,” the report said.
He required multiple surgeries, according to the TV station.

Topics: leopard captive wildlife

Related

Business & Economy
No elk or trout, but Fed’s virtual retreat may stoke market’s ‘animal spirits’
Offbeat
Landmine detection rat wins top UK animal bravery award

Latest updates

Sudan, Egypt to boost military cooperation 
Saudi Arabia announces 18 more COVID-19 deaths
UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended
Luxury labels come together to support Lebanon though new e-store
European lockdowns upset the maths of the oil market

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.