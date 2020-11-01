Luxury labels come together to support Lebanon though new e-store

DUBAI: Creatives for Lebanon is a new nonprofit organization created by an array of Lebanese fashion insiders such as Caroline Issa, Noor Fares, Racil Chalhoub and Sabine Getty as a response to the Beirut blast that ripped through the capital’s port area on Aug. 4. Now, the new association has announced its first initiative: An online marketplace featuring a curated selection of fashion items.

Titled Beirut Re-Store, the online platform features 300 pieces by a host of established brands as well as rising fashion designers enlisted to custom-design a bespoke item that pays homage to Lebanon and the victims of the devastating explosion.

Each piece ranges in price from $33 to $4,250, and proceeds will go towards Life Generation USA, a charitable initiative providing immediate support in Beirut as well as funding student scholarships.

Participating designers and brands include Dior, which donated a tote bag customized with the word “Beirut” emblazoned across it, and Azzedine Alaia, which created T-shirts printed with the words “Beirut mon amour.”

Meanwhile, Mary Katrantzou donated a scarf imprinted with Lebanese postcards. Also taking part in the project is Lebanese designer Mira Mikati, who created a hoodie boasting the text “We Love Lebanon” across the chest.

Other designers contributing to the charitable project include Sandra Mansour, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Christian Louboutin and Heron Preston, among others.

The one-of-a-kind collection of items can be purchased via the project’s official website.