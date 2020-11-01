You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus disrupts lives of Middle East’s children with special needs

Coronavirus disrupts lives of Middle East’s children with special needs

1 / 3
Palestinian children with special needs walk past buildings destroyed during the Gaza-Israeli conflict during a demonstration on the occasion of the UN International Day of People with Disability, on December 4, 2012 in Gaza City. (AFP file photo)
2 / 3
Children with special needs attend a class at a rehabilitation center in Iraq's northern city of Mosul on March 4, 2020. (AFP/Zaid Al-Obeidi)
3 / 3
WHO says investment is needed for school adaptations such as physical accessibility and accessible teaching and materials, in addition to establishing other support systems across the region. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vyj9

Updated 15 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

Coronavirus disrupts lives of Middle East’s children with special needs

  • Pandemic testing everyone’s resolve, but especially that of families which have children with special needs
  • Many families have been forced to adapt to remote learning and find ways to keep their children occupied
Updated 15 sec ago
Kateryna Kadabashy

DUBAI: These days, social media is full of images and videos of children in various postures of remote learning, ranging from sleeping soundly on the study table to turning desks and chairs into makeshift swings.
After months of navigating the social complexities of the pandemic, even adults are feeling the mental strain of lockdowns and safety measures.
As the “new normal” drags on, many complain that the supply of patience and energy is depleting.
For children with special needs, the effects are far more pronounced. “It has affected them psychologically because they’re not used to so many months of home confinement, sometimes without electricity or water,” Mohammed Dawoud told Arab News from Gaza, where he cares for his brothers Haytham and Hamza. Both have cerebral palsy.
Long weeks spent indoors have made his usually unflappable brothers much angrier, Dawoud said, adding: “I noticed it when talking to them and by seeing how they shout at each other.”
People with special needs are often deeply attached to consistent daily routines, which have been turned upside down by lockdown measures.




Children with special needs attend a class at a rehabilitation center in Iraq's northern city of Mosul on March 4, 2020. (AFP/Zaid Al-Obeidi)

“I think a lot of them thrive in environments that they’re used to. They also have a certain schedule, a certain structure,” said Alba Quadros, a special educational needs and teaching expert based in Dubai. “Because of the lockdown, this has completely crashed.”
The closure of public spaces and schools, as well as limitations on social functions, to help curb the spread of coronavirus have also affected socializing with their peers.
“The challenge mainly was not being able to meet friends,” Suneeta Ramakrishnan told Arab News from Dubai, describing the impact of the lockdown on her son Siddharth.
“He used to go to the nearby shops to buy basic groceries, and to his Special Needs Future Development Center independently, which got stopped.”
Gina Rasmi, who lives in Egypt, said she has tried everything to help break the monotony of life under lockdown for her 14-year-old son Marc.
“It was very hard. Sitting at home made him angry, so I used to take him on car rides and drive around for an hour or two. At least he feels happy that he went out,” Rasmi added.
Although many governments have adopted distance education to overcome gaps in the learning process, some special-needs children in Lebanon are missing out.
 

INNUMBERS

  • 68.9% - Illiteracy rate among over-15 males with disabilities in Palestine’s rural areas.
  • 1.7 million - Persons with reported disabilities in Morocco in 2014.
  • 677,492 Persons with reported disabilities in Iraq in 2013.
  • 4x - Difference in proportion of persons without disabilities having attained some form of education and persons with disabilities in Oman.
  • Source: WHO

“A lot of children didn’t benefit from online learning due to parents’ inability to help their children and the constant disruptions in electricity and the internet,” said Kamal Nasr, administrator of the Robouana Social Charitable Association in Lebanon.
Some parents are not familiar with the technology or the special curriculum designed to help their children, while others simply cannot afford a home computer, Nasr added.
Moreover, not all special-needs people respond the same way to distance learning, with many preferring in-person sessions.
Through her initiative Determined and Dramatic, Quadros is working with special-needs children in Dubai to produce a virtual play about the effects of the pandemic on their daily lives.
“I have a couple of actors who respond much better to face-to-face instructions,” she said. “I had to make sure they learned their lines, but how to deliver them is something I was only able to do once the lockdown was lifted.”
On top of all this is the strain that COVID-19 has placed on the global economy, which has burdened households with additional financial worries.
Half a billion people are expected to be pushed into poverty by the pandemic’s economic fallout.
An estimated 400 million jobs have already been lost, and the International Labour Organization estimates that more than 430 million small enterprises are at risk.
Across the Middle East, families are being pushed into poverty. “I had a mum who’d just recently lost her job. She comes from a middle-class family and yet she didn’t have wi-fi at home, so it was very difficult to rehearse with her son online,” Quadros said.




Children with special needs are participate in a ‘Let’s walk the Walk Together’ race in Jeddah. They are among the estimated 450,000 people with intellectual disabilities in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)

Providing even the barest of essentials is becoming a struggle for many households. “Prices have doubled. I stopped buying vitamins and fresh fruits,” said Dawoud.
“I try as much as possible to buy groceries, but public transport has stopped and the money isn’t enough. There are eight months of rent which I haven’t paid yet.”
Hopes that some kind of assistance from the government or charities in Gaza would be forthcoming were quickly dashed. “No one has bothered,” Dawoud said.
Families in Lebanon face similar difficulties. “The (special-needs) associations used to cover part of the expenses,” providing children in their care with snacks and three meals a day, Nasr said.
But government funding, which was barely enough to cover expenses, salaries and fuel for heaters before the crisis, has not been paid since 2019, he added.
Since Middle East governments began easing lockdown measures, populations have been forced to adapt to the new normal. Parents are now faced with the challenge of explaining safety measures to their children.
At the Hope Academy in Egypt, were Rasmi’s son Marc is a pupil, teachers and parents are doing their best to educate the children without scaring them.
“We shouldn’t scare them and make them feel like life has now become bad. We should just tell them, ‘It’s a phase and it’ll pass, but during that time we have to protect ourselves so we don’t get sick’,” Rasmi said.




Hamza Dawoud, right, and his brother Haytham, who both have cerebral palsy, have found it hard to cope with being confined to home. (Supplied)

Parents and staff have taught their children to wash their hands regularly, to wear a face mask and to follow social distancing rules.
“A lot of the children can follow (the safety measures), and those who can’t we make sure we wash their hands and take care of the other instructions,” Rasmi said.
Other schools have started house visits to check on the students and their families, said Nasr of the Robouana Social Charitable Association.
“We also organized a one-day event to teach them about coronavirus, its symptoms and precaution methods through a small performance and some games,” he added.
Some parents, such as Siddharth’s mum Ramakrishnan, have used this period of isolation to teach their children how to use voice-messaging and online shopping apps.
“He has made a time schedule to get in touch with his friends, grandparents and other family members by learning how to use these apps. This has helped him learn about ‘turn taking’ while talking,” Ramakrishnan said.
Although the pandemic has placed immense strains on households, Quadros sees a silver lining for children with special needs: More time with mum and dad.
“They were able to have their parents around and to have them fully,” she said. “I feel like they were able to cope because there was a lot of family time.”

______________

Topics: Editor’s Choice persons with disabilities PWDs COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
Keeping special needs children involved during lockdown
Saudi Arabia
Integrating special needs students in Saudi public schools key to their development

Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

An elderly man helps a young boy wash his face in an overcrowded displacement camp near the village of Qah in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, during the novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 36 min ago
AFP

Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus

  • The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths
Updated 36 min ago
AFP

QAH/SYRIA: Hassan Sweidat is terrified he will catch COVID-19 in the overcrowded displacement camp in northwest Syria he calls home, even more so as medical staff in the region have become sick.
Humanitarian workers fear any further rise in novel coronavirus cases would be disastrous in northwest Syria, where almost 1.5 million people live in overcrowded camps or shelters, often with poor access to running water.
In an informal settlement in Idlib, the country’s last major rebel stronghold, Sweidat said he and other displaced Syrians did not stand much chance against the disease.
“We live in a camp all crammed in together. If someone talks to his family, all the neighbors can hear it,” said Sweidat, who is in his forties and has an existing health condition.
If someone gets sick, “it’s hardly the disease’s fault,” the father of six added.
In the encampment in Qah, a few makeshift solar panels shimmer on the canvas roofs of endless tiny breeze-block rooms where families have settled after being uprooted by war.
Resting after helping a friend build a small room to serve as a shop, Sweidat said he hopes he does not have to take anyone in his family to the local hospital.
“Hospitals are overcrowded. People have started to be scared of doctors and nurses, who they think might be infected, with all the sick people going to them.”
Sweidat, who fled his home seven years ago, especially fears catching the Covid-19 disease as he suffers from a chronic liver condition.
“One of my relatives got it a while back, and I’m really scared because I have no immunity,” he said. The Idlib bastion — now dominated by a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate — has been battered by years of war. Local and international humanitarian workers are working to contain the virus, but cases are still on the rise.

NUMBER

1.5m people live in overcrowded camps or shelters in northwest Syria, often with poor access to running water.

“In the northwest, confirmed cases have increased six-fold over the last month, with cases also rising in displacement camps and settlements,” Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, told the UN Security Council on Tuesday. The health authorities in northwest Syria have officially announced 5,075 cases of Covid-19 so far, including 42 deaths. Of those, more than 860 cases have been recorded among health care staff and almost 330 people in the camps, figures showed on Wednesday.
Seated cross-legged on the floor, as she crushed small green olives one by one with a brick, 80-year-old Ghatwa Al-Mohommad said she and her family felt like sitting ducks.
“We’re scared of the disease but we don’t dare leave,” she added. “We’re so confused about what we should do. If only God would have us die and end our misery.”
Of the 3 million people living in Idlib, around half live in makeshift homes and tents after escaping the fighting during Syria’s nine-year civil war.
The latest Russia-backed regime offensive on the region last winter killed around 500 civilians and forced nearly one million people to flee their towns and villages.
Since a cease-fire brokered by Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara came into force in March, only around 200,000 people have returned home.
At the Idlib health directorate, doctor Yahya Naameh said they had asked residents to observe social distancing.
But he admitted that was “near impossible” in the hundreds of informal settlements dotting the region. Few in the camps wear masks.
Many cannot afford to buy face coverings, or to change them regularly, let alone disinfectant hand gels. For most, food, water, medicine and school supplies are far more important. “The regime and Russian forces are responsible for displacing these people and for the disastrous conditions in which they now live,” Naameh said.
Back in the camp, Mohammad Al-Omar, 40, agreed that asking people to self-isolate in a tent city was not realistic.
“They tell us, ‘Don’t go out. Don’t cause overcrowding’. But we live in tents barely half a meter (yard) apart,” said the father of four, who was displaced by the conflict eight years ago. “They give all of us who are older than five one mask as if that were enough. But it’s not.”
Omar, who works as the driver of a water truck, said he cannot stay inside the camp as he needs to earn money. “If I stay put in my tent, how will I live? How will I eat?”

Topics: Syria

Related

Middle-East
US accuses Syria of delaying constitution ahead of election

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Perilous Bounty by Tom Philpott
Fed in holding pattern amid tense US election
Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus
Zambia’s default risk highlights Africa’s debt woes
German ambassador hails ‘exemplary’ Saudi G20 role

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.