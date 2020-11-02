BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,097 to 545,027, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 49 to 10,530, the tally showed.
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027
Short Url
https://arab.news/zsv3e
Updated 15 sec ago
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027
- The reported death toll rose by 49 to 10,530
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,097 to 545,027, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.