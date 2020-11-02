You are here

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12,097 to 545,027

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,097 to 545,027. (File/AFP)
  • The reported death toll rose by 49 to 10,530
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12,097 to 545,027, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 49 to 10,530, the tally showed.

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 8.2 million

  • The country has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States
  • There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus
MUMBAI: India recorded 45,231 new coronavirus infections, taking its total cases to 8.23 million, the health ministry said on Monday.
New daily cases in India have been falling since September, but experts warn that infections could rise again during the festival season.
The country has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has more than 9 million.
There were 496 deaths in the last 24 hours from the coronavirus, taking total deaths to 122,607.

