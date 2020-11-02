MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 2,298 new coronavirus infections and 32 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 385,400, while deaths had reached 7,269. The Philippines has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.
Philippines reports 2,298 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths
Philippines reports 2,298 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths
- The Philippines has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 2,298 new coronavirus infections and 32 more deaths.