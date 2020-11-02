Philippines reports 2,298 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

You are here

Shoppers wearing face shields fill up forms before being allowed inside a grocery store in Manila, as part of coronavirus health protocols imposed by Philippine authorities. (AFP file photo)
  • The Philippines has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Monday reported 2,298 new coronavirus infections and 32 more deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had increased to 385,400, while deaths had reached 7,269. The Philippines has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections and deaths in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia.

  • Raab says she needs to be returned home to her family
LONDON: Iran’s decision to bring a new case against imprisoned British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is appalling and she should be returned to Britain to rejoin her family, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday.
“It is appalling that Iran has begun a new case against Mrs.Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and have threatened her with being returned to prison. The Iranian authorities have put an intolerable burden on Nazanin and her family,” Raab said in a statement.
“I am relieved she remains on temporary release, but she needs to be returned home to her family. We continue to make this clear in the strongest terms.” 

