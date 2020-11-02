You are here

  • Home
  • Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan will set up a base in the UAE to carry out future sporting and business ventures. (AFP file photo))
Short Url

https://arab.news/8z9hy

Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East

  • ‘Incredible and historic project to establish and develop boxing in the region’
  • Amir Khan to set up a base in the UAE to carry out future sporting and business ventures
Updated 14 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Two-time boxing world champion Amir Khan is set to transform boxing in the region after being named president of the newly formed World Boxing Council (WBC) Middle East Boxing Council, and will now oversee the first ever structured boxing governing body with a commitment to developing the sport for future generations.

The WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán announced last month that Khan, who spends long stretches of the year in the Middle East and particularly in Dubai, and senior vice president Tahir (Taz), will spearhead the groundbreaking development of boxing throughout the region under the WBC Middle East Continental Federation that will see flexible and tailored development projects in the individual affiliated countries.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be appointed as the President of the WBC Middle East Boxing Council by Mauricio and the WBC to head up this incredible and historic project to establish and develop boxing in the region,” Khan said.

The project is very close to Khan’s heart as the late José Sulaimán, the lifetime president of the WBC and Mauricio’s father, expressed his desire to Khan to one day see boxing become established and prosper in the Middle East and the 33-year-old former Olympic silver medalist, with Mauricio’s blessing, will ensure that now becomes a reality.

“It has long been a dream of mine and Mauricio’s father José, who I consider a dear friend, and I’m delighted to bring our vision to reality with the aim of producing great and proud champions from the region, but to also return back to the community with health, welfare, education, through the excellent humanitarian work by the WBC Cares program,” Khan aid. “The groundwork has already started in earnest behind the scenes with Tahir, the vice president, and our team’s drive and determination to see this long-term project through. We’re all relishing the monumental challenge ahead of establishing and building the sport from the ground up.”

Khan has strong ties to the region and in September announced that he will be setting up a base in the UAE to carry out future sporting and business ventures, and will be spending his time between his hometown of Bolton and Dubai. In July of last year, Khan defeated Billy Dib of Australia in four rounds at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City to clinch the vacant WBC international welterweight title.

“We planted the seed with my fight against Billy Dib in Jeddah last year which was an historic moment for the region to be the first Muslim boxer to fight for a title,” he said of fight that took place in front to almost 10,000 mostly Saudi boxing fans. “Now with a WBC Middle East Council coming into operation, it will pave the way for big-name fighters and high-profile events to be staged there and for boxers in the region to have similar opportunities,”

“Winning Olympic silver, world titles and fighting the best of my era has been an unbelievable career, but what we’re going to achieve in the Middle East and the lasting legacy we’ll leave in honor of José, I believe is going to be the ultimate highlight of my career.”

Khan has a long-term, strategic vision for the evolution and advancement of the sport there and believes his considerable experience in every facet of boxing places him in a unique position as he oversees the implementation of the revolutionary plan and to drive it through with his unwavering verve.

The boxer, of Pakistani origin, has experienced everything in his 20 plus years in boxing from the amateur code, where he captured an Olympic silver medal in 2004 at just 17, through to the pros where he won a multitude of titles - including the WBC Silver and International belts – and two World titles, while facing the best pound-for-pound fighters of his generation.

In addition to his ring legacy, Khan has acquired a significant resume which includes heading his own promotional organization and being involved in philanthropic work through the Amir Khan Foundation which aims to improve the lives of millions of disadvantaged children around the world.

To see boxing established in the Middle East has long been an ambition for Khan which he believes is a major market with untapped potential to establish the sport and to stage major championship title fights.

However, Khan's new venture will not solely be focused on big-name fights. Through the hugely successful worldwide WBC Cares initiative, which enables boxing to give back to society, Middle Eastern countries will benefit from the experience and resources to enhance health and fitness, school and education, women’s boxing and tackling major issues health issues such as obesity.

“We are proud and honored to be involved with the WBC as we put all our energies into creating something truly special in the Middle East that generations to come will benefit from,” Tahir said.

“Boxing is becoming increasingly popular in the Middle East, whilst still a new and emerging territory, it is the ideal time for the WBC, the most prestigious of governing bodies, to enter the region and establish a structured governing body,” he added. “Yes, the big fights and getting the Middle East to host exciting, globally recognized events are going to be a huge driving factor, but just as crucial is the growth of the grass roots of the sport and we will pay particular focus on this.”

Topics: boxing Amir Khan World Boxing Council

Related

Saudi Arabia
Amir Khan beats Billy Dib in Jeddah on ‘fight night of the year’
Special video
Pakistan
Boxer Amir Khan thanks crown prince for opportunity to play in Saudi Arabia

Wilson double rocks Everton, Ward-Prowse shines on birthday

Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

Wilson double rocks Everton, Ward-Prowse shines on birthday

  • With James Rodriguez and Richarlison missing from the Blues, they succumbed to a limp defeat
Updated 02 November 2020
AFP

LONDON: Newcastle striker Callum Wilson struck twice to seal a 2-1 win that stopped Everton from returning to the top of the Premier League.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side would have gone back above leaders Liverpool on goal difference with a win at St. James’ Park.

But, with James Rodriguez and Richarlison missing from the Everton team, they succumbed to a limp defeat as Wilson bagged his brace in the second half before Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late reply.

It was a difficult day for Everton, whose England keeper Jordan Pickford was dropped, losing his place to Robin Olsen, after a turbulent start to the season.

“I just want to give him a rest for this game and to give an opportunity to Olsen, to have minutes. Jordan will be back for the next game against Manchester United,” Ancelotti said.

Pickford has made a host of costly mistakes since Ancelotti took charge last season and was fortunate not to be sent off for the challenge which left Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk needing knee surgery.

Newcastle took the lead in the 56th minute when Andre Gomes was adjudged to have fouled Wilson as he attempted to clear a corner at the near post.

It looked a harsh decision but Wilson — ignoring some provocation from Everton defender Yerry Mina — stepped up to send Olsen the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season.

Wilson finished off Everton with a close-range effort from Ryan Fraser’s deflected cross in the 84th minute.

Netting with a flicked finish, Calvert-Lewin’s 11th club goal of the season came too late to stop Everton’s second successive defeat.

They are without a win in three games and remain three points behind Liverpool in second place.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s action, James Ward-Prowse celebrated his 26th birthday by scoring two fine free-kicks in Southampton’s 4-3 win against Aston Villa.England midfielder Ward-Prowse had only scored once this season, but he made it a birthday to remember with his superb set-pieces at Villa Park.

Southampton move up to third in the Premier League after their fourth win in their last five games.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side lost their first two matches this term, but they have bounced back impressively and sit three points behind Liverpool.

On the heels of a 3-0 defeat against Leeds, Villa’s second successive loss served as a reality check after Dean Smith’s men won their first four league games.

Southampton made their pressure pay in the 20th minute when Jannik Vestergaard headed in Ward-Prowse’s free-kick.

Ward-Prowse curled a stunning free-kick past Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez from 25 yards in the 33rd minute.

His party celebrations were going with a swing and Ward-Prowse got his second when he whipped another majestic free-kick from the edge of he area on the stroke of half-time.

Danny Ings bagged Southampton’s fourth in the 58th minute, the England striker taking a touch from Stuart Armstrong’s pass before curling a superb shot into the top corner for his fifth club goal of the season.

Tyrone Mings reduced the deficit with a header from Jack Grealish’s cross in the 62nd minute.

There was a late blow for Southampton when Ings limped off injured.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins converted a 90th minute penalty after Ibrahima Diallo’s foul on Grealish, who scored third with the last kick.

Separately, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an acrobatic late winner as AC Milan consolidated top spot in Serie A with a 2-1 win over Udinese.

The 39-year-old has scored seven goals in four league games played, having missed the other two after contracting coronavirus.

Topics: everton Newcastle english Premier League

Related

Sport
Southampton end Everton’s unbeaten start
Sport
Jota scores late winner as Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1

Latest updates

A look at the meaning behind some of the coolest Arab flags
Former two-time boxing champion Amir Khan to oversee transformation of sport in Middle East
Gunfire erupts at Kabul University as police surround campus
Oman cuts quarantine days for visitors
Kendall Jenner criticized for party amid pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.