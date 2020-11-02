You are here

Saudi health ministry records 381 new coronavirus cases

People walk near a banner with an instruction on personnel hygiene, following the outbreak of coronavirus, at a street in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 16, 2020. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's health ministry recorded 17 new deaths and 381 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday. 
The new virus cases bring the total number of patients who contracted the disease to 348,037. These include 7,928 active cases undergoing treatment. Among them are 755 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
The new deaths put the total number of fatalities at 5,437.
It also said 436 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 334,672.
On the other hand, 53,819 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and denounces Kabul University attack

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that took place at the University of Kabul in the Afghan capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom’s “rejection of these heinous acts that target innocent lives and undermine security and stability.”
The ministry said that the Kingdom stands in solidarity with Afghanistan, and offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as the government and Afghan people, wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.
Earlier on Monday, Daesh militants stormed the university sparking a gunbattle that lasted several hours and left at least 25 dead and 22 wounded.

