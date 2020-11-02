Saudi health ministry records 381 new coronavirus cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's health ministry recorded 17 new deaths and 381 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The new virus cases bring the total number of patients who contracted the disease to 348,037. These include 7,928 active cases undergoing treatment. Among them are 755 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

The new deaths put the total number of fatalities at 5,437.

It also said 436 cases have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 334,672.

On the other hand, 53,819 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.