Startup of the Week: Offering natural and safe beauty solutions in KSA

  • The pharmacy’s products are anti-oxidant and anti-fungal and have their own formulas to last longer without preservatives, made of natural, vegan oils
JEDDAH: The first Saudi natural pharmacy in the country, Sun Pharmacy is specialized in providing fully organic daily skin and personal care products from safe resources, founded by an ambitious young woman.
Amani Daghriri started her business in 2018. Before Sun Pharmacy, she wrote an Arabic cookbook considered the first of its kind to include all-vegan raw recipes.
“I have followed a healthy lifestyle for over 15 years, and as a woman passionate about healthy organic alternative products, I started to make a fully organic toothpaste, deodorant, and shampoo for my personal use,’’ Daghriri told Arab News.
She was encouraged to start the business after support and positive feedback she received from family and friends about the three products.
During her travels to Bali, she was amazed and inspired by the great quality of local natural products. “I used to think that only imported natural cosmetics would have the best quality, but then I realized how possible it was to create your own line locally from the bounties of nature.”
She thought about transforming her three products into a bigger business. “Since I was in Bali, this desire of mine to create skincare products from natural resources kept growing.”
Once Daghriri returned to Jeddah, she started to do research and conduct surveys to investigate how people would take to the idea of fully natural skincare products.
“People were open to giving such products a try, and so I decided to create my pharmacy,” she added.
Today, Sun Pharmacy provides over 50 products. “At the time when I was in Bali, I did not imagine that I would be able to make a fully effective and natural sunblock that gives you a real result — I used to think all products must include chemicals.”
She added: “Diversity of nature helps in creating an alternative for all manufactured skincare products with a quality that is beyond expectations.”
One of the things that Daghriri shed light on was how essential it is to adopt the concept of skincare, saying it is “a lifestyle more than a self-care.”
Sun Pharmacy’s products are homemade and packaged and are soon to be fully produced in a local factory.
The pharmacy’s products are anti-oxidant and anti-fungal and have their own formulas to last longer without preservatives, made of natural, vegan oils.
Sun Pharmacy offers a wide range of products including skin care, facials, personal care, soaps, organic drinks and food, gemstone accessories, home accessories, and much more. To find more about the pharmacy visit: www.sunpharmacy.shop

Topics: Startup of the Week

