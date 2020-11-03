The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and the Saudi Transport Ministry on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation to support development of vital sectors in the war-torn country.
Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and SDRPY General Supervisor Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber signed the deal to develop land, sea and air transportation networks in the neighboring country.
The Saudi minister said the agreement will help boost the quality of life of Yemenis and the economy of the country. “It will strengthen the infrastructure of the all governorates of Yemen.” Under the deal, different projects will be carried out to link different cities of the country. Al-Jaber said the agreement will bolster ties between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
He lauded the cooperation of the Saudi Transport Ministry, which will help restore and maintain road networks in Yemen. “It will have a direct impact on the lives of (our) Yemeni brothers,” the ambassador said.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.
It is involved in projects to develop and maintain key government infrastructure, laying the cornerstones for both self-sufficiency and security in Yemen.
Saudi deal to support transportation networks in Yemen
