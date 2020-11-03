Saudi deal to support transportation networks in Yemen

You are here

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the Saudi Transport Ministry sign a deal to support vital sectors in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

  • SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure
The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) and the Saudi Transport Ministry on Monday signed a memorandum of cooperation to support development of vital sectors in the war-torn country.
Transport Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and SDRPY General Supervisor Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber signed the deal to develop land, sea and air transportation networks in the neighboring country.
The Saudi minister said the agreement will help boost the quality of life of Yemenis and the economy of the country. “It will strengthen the infrastructure of the all governorates of Yemen.” Under the deal, different projects will be carried out to link different cities of the country. Al-Jaber said the agreement will bolster ties between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
He lauded the cooperation of the Saudi Transport Ministry, which will help restore and maintain road networks in Yemen. “It will have a direct impact on the lives of (our) Yemeni brothers,” the ambassador said.
SDRPY focuses on seven key sectors: Agriculture and fisheries, health, water, education, energy, transportation, and government and public sector infrastructure.
It is involved in projects to develop and maintain key government infrastructure, laying the cornerstones for both self-sufficiency and security in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Yemen

Saudi youths ride bicycles at the seafront promenade in the Saudi seaport of jeddah, on June 21, 2020, as the country re-opens following the lifting of a lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
  • Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 8,151,353 polymerase chain reaction tests since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, and 53,819 were carried out in the last 24 hours
JEDDAH: Saudi health chiefs on Monday warned members of the public to prepare for an increase in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Kingdom.
With infection rates on the rise throughout the world, changing weather conditions, and people dropping their guard over safety precautions, Ministry of Health officials predicted an upsurge in cases was inevitable.
Dr. Hani Joukhadar, the ministry’s undersecretary for public health, said: “Cases began to increase in most countries around the world, reaching unprecedented numbers in the US, England, France, Italy, and Spain.
“After numbers in these countries reached a stable status during the virus’ first wave, numbers in other countries began to increase, and this is expected to happen again.”
He added that a second wave of COVID-19 in many countries had come about following an easing of restrictions and people failing to adhere to precautionary measures.
“In Saudi Arabia, we expect an increase in cases as the weather is changing and more people are encouraged to go out and gather in homes. We also notice that people are less committed to wearing masks in public places,” Joukhadar said.
He hoped that awareness among Saudis and expats would help prevent a major second wave in the Kingdom but warned that the number of cases was still expected to increase.
Saudi Arabia announced 381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, meaning that 348,037 people in the country had so far contracted the disease. There were 7,928 active cases receiving medical care, of which 755 patients were in serious or critical condition.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia announced 381 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

• 436 more patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 334,672.

In addition, 436 patients have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 334,672. The death toll now stands at 5,437 after 17 more people were reported to have died.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 8,151,353 polymerase chain reaction tests since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, and 53,819 were carried out in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority organized 216 ambulance volunteer teams, consisting of 1,744 helpers, to work at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah to tackle medical cases in the past two weeks.
Around 257 reports were initiated in the Prophet’s Mosque and its squares, 243 cases were handled, and 86 cases were transferred to the emergency teams stationed in the Prophet’s Mosque or nearby health centers.

Topics: Coronavirus SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY

