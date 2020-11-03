You are here

  • Home
  • Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack

Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack

A journalist stands next to a door of a damaged class of the National Legal Training center, a day after gunmen stormed Kabul university in Kabul on November 3, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/662wb

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack

  • Monday’s assault at the popular university near central Kabul saw three attackers rampage through the campus, shooting students in their classrooms
  • Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago that killed 24 people
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Stunned students demonstrated outside Kabul University on Tuesday after at least 22 people were killed in a brutal, on-campus attack claimed by Daesh.
Holding banners stating: “Stop Killing Us,” the small gathering came as Afghanistan observed a national day of mourning and the first funerals were expected.
Monday’s assault at the popular university near central Kabul saw three attackers — one of whom blew himself up — rampage through the campus, shooting students in their classrooms.
Daesh also claimed a similar attack on an educational center in Kabul less than two weeks ago that killed 24 people.
Afghan security forces have been grappling with surging violence that has only worsened in recent months despite the government holding peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.
The insurgent group have said they were not involved in Monday’s attack, but Vice President Amrullah Saleh blamed them and their supporters in Pakistan.
The Taliban have in turn blamed “evil elements” that have “sought refuge” with the Kabul administration, accusing the government of harboring and assisting militants.
Fraidoon Ahmadi, a 23-year-old student, told AFP on Monday he was in class when gunfire broke out.
“We were very scared and we thought it could be the last day of our lives... boys and girls were shouting, praying and crying for help,” Ahmadi said.
He said he and other students were besieged for more than two hours before being rescued.
Images posted online showed what appeared to be the bodies of slain students lying by desks and chairs.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy who helped bring the warring Taliban and Kabul government together for talks, urged the two sides to accelerate a political settlement.
“This barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here,” he tweeted.
“Deny Daesh or any other terrorist the space to carry out these inhumane acts,” he added, using another name for the terrorist group.
President Ashraf Ghani has vowed to take revenge for the assault, with an investigation underway to determine how the gunmen entered the university with weapons.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia strongly condemns and denounces Kabul University attack
World
Daesh attack on Afghan university leaves at least 25 dead, 22 wounded

Hong Kong man jailed for ‘doxxing’ police during protests

Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong man jailed for ‘doxxing’ police during protests

  • Publishing personal details online – known as doxxing – became a common tactic used by both sides of Hong Kong’s political divide
Updated 42 min 15 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: A former Hong Kong telecoms worker was jailed Tuesday for publishing personal details of police officers and their families during the huge pro-democracy protests last year, the first such conviction linked to political unrest.
Chan King-hei, 33, was sentenced to two years in jail after being convicted last month of unlawfully obtaining and disclosing personal data stored on computers at his former employer, Hong Kong Telecom.
Publishing personal details online – known as doxxing – became a common tactic used by both sides of Hong Kong’s political divide during last year’s protests.
Police became a key target for protesters as clashes raged – especially after officers stopped wearing identification badges – while government loyalists have also doxxed Beijing’s critics.
During their investigation police discovered personal information, including ID card and telephone numbers as well as residential addresses of officers and their families on Chan’s mobile phone.
They also found he had downloaded files from his company’s computers.
Some of the personal details were then shared on a Telegram channel dedicated to exposing the personal details of police officers and pro-government figures, the court said.
Hong Kong was convulsed by seven straight months of protests last year calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.
Backed by Beijing, authorities refused concessions and more than 10,000 people were arrested.
The courts are now filled with prosecutions and Beijing imposed a sweeping new security law on the restless city in June.
The measures have snuffed out mass expressions of dissent but the underlying causes of the unrest remain unaddressed.
A 25-year old immigration official is currently being prosecuted for allegedly using government computers to access the personal information of over 220 individuals, including police officers, senior officials, judges and their family members.
A sophisticated and shady website called HK Leaks has also ramped up its doxxing of government critics, especially since the new national security law came in.
HK Leaks has so far posted the personal details of more than 2,000 people it deems guilty of various “misdeeds” against China. Registered on a Russian server, it is specifically designed to evade prosecution, experts say.
“It is saddening that doxxing acts often lead to cyberbullying or even criminal intimidation of the victims and their family members,” Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data Ada Chung said following Tuesday’s sentencing.

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

World
Hong Kong court bans publishing police details, including photos
World
Hong Kong police arrest 9 people for aiding dozen to flee territory

Latest updates

Netflix to debut its first Egyptian original series ‘Paranormal’
Afghanistan mourns after 22 killed in university attack
Saudi Aramco Q3 profit slumps 44.6% as coronavirus pandemic chokes demand
Gulf countries condemn extremist attacks in Vienna
Hong Kong man jailed for ‘doxxing’ police during protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.