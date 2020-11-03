You are here

  • Home
  • N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting

N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting

People walk near a statue of Alexander the Great in downtown Skopje, Macedonia, June 4, 2018. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxgjj

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting

  • The country hosts a large ethnic Albanian community, many of whom are Muslim and live in north and western border regions that flank Kosovo and Albania
  • Like many countries in Europe, North Macedonia was a source country for foreign fighters who joined the Daesh group and other extremist causes in the Middle East
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

SKOPJE, Republic of North Macedonia: North Macedonia, a small landlocked country in southeast Europe, is under the spotlight after news emerged that 20-year-old suspected Daesh group sympathizer Kujtim Fejzulai, accused of killing four people in Vienna, had roots in the Balkan country.

While details about the suspect and his connection to North Macedonia are still unclear, here are facts about the ethnically diverse state, which like its Western European peers has battled to contain violent extremism on the fringes of its minority Muslim community.

North Macedonia was formerly part of Yugoslavia and is home mainly to Slavic Orthodox Christians, who make up more than two thirds of the two million population and dominate political and economic life.

But the country also hosts a large ethnic Albanian community, many of whom are Muslim and live in north and western border regions that flank Kosovo and Albania, two predominantly Albanian neighbors.

Unlike its neighbors, North Macedonia avoided the ethnic bloodshed that unraveled Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

But it was pushed to the brink of war when ethnic Albanian rebels launched an insurgency in 2001.

Up to 200 people were killed during seven months of fighting.

The violence was halted by the internationally-brokered Ohrid agreement, which provided greater rights for the Albanian minority.

Relations have remained broadly peaceful ever since, though integration is limited and Albanians still face social and economic discrimination.

Like many countries in Europe, North Macedonia was a source country for foreign fighters who joined the Daesh group and other extremist causes in the Middle East starting in 2012.

A total of 150 citizens including fighters and their wives left the Balkan country for Syria, around half of whom have returned, according to police figures.

While neighbors like Kosovo exported a higher number of fighters per capita, North Macedonia had the highest rate in the Western Balkans relative to the size of its Muslim population, according to a 2018 British Council report.

Most hailed from Albanian neighborhoods in the capital Skopje, other predominantly Albanian communities and from the large Albanian-origin diaspora in Western Europe.

While the outflow of extremists abroad stopped almost entirely in 2016, North Macedonia has since had to face the threat of homeland attacks among returnees and other Daesh sympathizers.
In recent years, police have thwarted several terror plots.

Most recently in September, police arrested three men in their twenties accused of stockpiling weapons for a “terrorist” cell linked to Daesh.

Topics: North Macedonia Albanians Daesh

Related

World
In North Macedonia, Pope urges Balkans to embrace diversity
World
Albanian police arrest Russian Daesh ‘fighter’

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Updated 8 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Americans have started voting in US elections unlike any other in history.

Donald Trump is seeking to continue his presidency for another four years. His Democratic challenger, 77-year-old Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.

Biden has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout campaigning but in the last week Trump has led energetic rallies as he seeks to produce another shock result. 

The election has been overshadowed by a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 and growing fears that the result, or a delayed result, could spark violence.

The coronavirus has led to record postal voting which could lead to a much later final result due to the time required to count the ballots.

All eyes are on the key battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina, where a win will be crucial as to who will be the eventual victor.

(All times GMT)

15:30 - Voting has been under way for several hours now across the eastern seaboard of the United States. Wearing masks, voters arrived at polling stations as the day finally arrived after a long and bitter campaign. 

Most polls open at 6 a.m. local time with the latest staying open until 9 p.m.

15:50 - Arab News correspondent Ephrem Kossaify joined voters at the Queen of Angels Parish Center in New York, which has been converted into a polling station.

Many people had queued for several hours in the morning to vote.

16:05 - With so many people casting their ballots by post it was unclear how big the queues at polling stations will be. However, with a large turnout expected across the board, many polling stations were busy across the country where they had opened

To see more images of Americans finally going to the polls, click here: https://arab.news/nwgtt 

Topics: US2020Election

Related

Special
World
New York — early voting an antidote to election anxiety
World
Pennsylvania, US state at the heart of election suspense

Latest updates

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden
N. Macedonia in spotlight after link to Vienna shooting
Turkish rescuers pull girl from rubble 4 days after quake
Anxious Americans go to the polls with faces masked, stores boarded up
Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.