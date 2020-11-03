Algerian president has COVID-19 but improving, presidency says

UAE announces 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths

DUBAI: Private schools in Abu Dhabi will reopen to students in January, authorities in the emirate announced on Tuesday. It came as the UAE confirmed 1,008 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths related to the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases has reached 136,149, and the death toll stands at 503. A further 1,466 people recovered during the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 133,490.

Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, the official spokesman for the government, said that the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases fell by 15 percent between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. The rate of recovery has fallen by nine percent, he added, and 21 people died during the past week.

It is possible to be reinfected by the same virus after recovery or after vaccination, the body develops antibodies whose validity varies from disease to disease, some of which last for life and some last for a specified period after vaccination or infection.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 3, 2020

Al-Hammadi also said that it is possible to be reinfected by the same virus even after a patient has recovered or after they have received their vaccination, depending on the individual.

In a message posted on Twitter, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said: “This week’s mortality rate is 0.4%, the lowest globally compared to the EU (at) 2.6% and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) at 2.4% and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries (OECD) at 3.0%.”

805,579 tests were conducted nationwide from October 28 to November 3, the number of tests increased by 3% compared to last week and confirmed cases decreased to 15% for the same period.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 3, 2020

The announcement that private schools in Abu Dhabi will reopen was made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the Department of Education and Knowledge.

“The Department of Education will coordinate with private schools and support them in implementing the necessary preventive and precautionary measures to maintain the health and safety of students and staff,” officials said.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee for Covid-19 Pandemic and the Department of Education and Knowledge (@ADEK_tweet) have agreed that private schools in #AbuDhabi will welcome all students back to classrooms from January. pic.twitter.com/X4gwHoRQnD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) November 3, 2020

In Sharjah, the government has approved a second stimulus package of incentives, worth 512 million dirhams ($140 million), to support public and private-sector businesses and the self-employed, help boost the business sector and mitigate the economic effects of the pandemic.

Kuwait announced 787 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 128,080. The death toll in the country has reached 789, after three new fatalities were confirmed.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 787 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 694 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 128,080 حالة pic.twitter.com/aGxrVjyb1p — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) November 3, 2020

Oman’s Health Ministry reported 376 new cases and eight deaths, bringing the totals to 116,528 and 1,264 respectively.

In Bahrain, two deaths was reported, bringing the death toll to 324, while 230 new infected cases were confirmed.