Fight for control of US Senate could eclipse presidential battle

The U.S. Capitol Building is seen shortly before sunset in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 17, 2017. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

  • If Democrats can win at least six Republican-held Senate seats, they would take control of the Senate
  • The battleground Senate races include Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia and Iowa
CHICAGO: While all eyes are on the intense battle between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden, another key battlefield is the race to control the US Senate that could decide the country’s fate regardless of who is president.

The US Senate has the power to convict a president who is impeached by the House of Representatives, as Trump was on two impeachment charges on Dec. 18, 2019.

It ratifies treaties by a two-thirds supermajority vote and confirms the appointments of the president by a majority vote.

The consent of the House of Representatives is also necessary for the ratification of trade agreements and the confirmation of the vice president. And, with enough votes, the Senate can block or reverse many presidential actions and override a presidential veto.

Until now the Senate of the 116th US Congress has been controlled by the Republicans, who hold 53 of the 100 seats. Democrats hold 45 seats and have support from two independent party senators.

Senators serve six-year terms and a third of the Senate runs for election every two years. 

This year, 35 senators are running for re-election, with media polling asserting that eight Republican-held Senate seats in seven states are in contention.

If Democrats can win at least six Republican-held Senate seats, they would take control of the Senate. The battleground Senate races include Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Arizona, Georgia and Iowa.

Senate Democrats are seeking re-election in Oregon, New Mexico, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Virginia, Alabama, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Delaware.

In addition to the seven states listed, Senate Republicans are also seeking re-election in West Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana and Alaska.

Currently, the Democrats control 232 of the seats in the 435-member US House of Representatives or Congress. Republicans only control 197 seats.

There are five house vacancies and one seat is held by a libertarian, Michigan Congressman Justin Amash.

The Democratic control of the house is expected to remain and possibly even grow in this election.

England’s faith leaders challenge lockdown ban on worship

Updated 52 sec ago
Christopher Stewart

  • Joint letter to British PM argues there is ‘no scientific justification’ for suspending congregational prayer
  • Senior faith leaders pointed out the importance of faith and community during such difficult times
LONDON: A coalition of senior faith leaders in England have challenged the government’s ban on communal worship, arguing that it has no scientific basis.

A joint letter from the leaders of the country’s Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Sikh communities said: “We strongly disagree with the decision to suspend public worship during this time.”

They outlined the efforts they had made in the past six months to ensure congregations practiced their faiths safely and within coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines, and that there was therefore “no scientific justification for the wholesale suspension of public worship.”

Highlighting the work done by mosques, synagogues, churches, and temples to support communities through the pandemic, the religious heads added: “Our commitment to care for others comes directly from our faith, which must be sustained and strengthened by our meeting together in common worship.”

They also pointed out the importance of faith and community during such difficult times, particularly for those struggling with mental health problems during prolonged periods isolated from friends and family.

“The health benefits of attending worship are well known, and the burden of psychological and physical ill-health from isolation and during the pandemic are increasingly well understood. This is especially so for black Asian and minority ethnic people,” the letter said.

“Continuation of public worship is essential. We call on government to recognize and support this and enable us to continue to worship safely.”

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has also strongly urged the government to reconsider the ban on communal worship.

Harun Khan, secretary-general of the MCB, said: “It is disappointing the (British) Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) did not mention the impact on places of worship, leaving Muslims and other faith communities with inadequate guidance. Clarity must be provided as a matter of urgency.”

Muslim worship in particular, the group said, was impacted by the ban on communal prayer.

“Given the centrality of congregational prayer to so many Muslims’ lives, it is not clear why places of worship are grouped alongside other public venues where social interaction is conducted very differently,” a statement said.

England’s current lockdown will come into effect on Thursday and is scheduled to last until Dec. 2, but senior government ministers have warned that there is a chance it could be extended beyond that date if not enough progress is made.

