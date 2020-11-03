England’s faith leaders challenge lockdown ban on worship

LONDON: A coalition of senior faith leaders in England have challenged the government’s ban on communal worship, arguing that it has no scientific basis.

A joint letter from the leaders of the country’s Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, and Sikh communities said: “We strongly disagree with the decision to suspend public worship during this time.”

They outlined the efforts they had made in the past six months to ensure congregations practiced their faiths safely and within coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines, and that there was therefore “no scientific justification for the wholesale suspension of public worship.”

Highlighting the work done by mosques, synagogues, churches, and temples to support communities through the pandemic, the religious heads added: “Our commitment to care for others comes directly from our faith, which must be sustained and strengthened by our meeting together in common worship.”

They also pointed out the importance of faith and community during such difficult times, particularly for those struggling with mental health problems during prolonged periods isolated from friends and family.

“The health benefits of attending worship are well known, and the burden of psychological and physical ill-health from isolation and during the pandemic are increasingly well understood. This is especially so for black Asian and minority ethnic people,” the letter said.

“Continuation of public worship is essential. We call on government to recognize and support this and enable us to continue to worship safely.”

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) has also strongly urged the government to reconsider the ban on communal worship.

Harun Khan, secretary-general of the MCB, said: “It is disappointing the (British) Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) did not mention the impact on places of worship, leaving Muslims and other faith communities with inadequate guidance. Clarity must be provided as a matter of urgency.”

Muslim worship in particular, the group said, was impacted by the ban on communal prayer.

“Given the centrality of congregational prayer to so many Muslims’ lives, it is not clear why places of worship are grouped alongside other public venues where social interaction is conducted very differently,” a statement said.

England’s current lockdown will come into effect on Thursday and is scheduled to last until Dec. 2, but senior government ministers have warned that there is a chance it could be extended beyond that date if not enough progress is made.