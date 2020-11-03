America prepares for post-election violence

You are here

Workers board up stores on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US, November 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US, November 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Rodeo Drive, the world renowned shopping street in Beverly Hills, California, is boarded up and closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on November 3, 2020 as a precaution against possible violence on the day of the US presidential election. (AFP)
Workers board up a store on Rodeo Drive in preparation for Election Day in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, US, November 2, 2020. (Reuters)
RAY HANANIA AND EPHREM KOSSAIFY

  • Much of the violence is expected as a “spin-off” of riots and protests that have taken place since May 31 following the death of George Floyd
  • Businesses and shopping malls began boarding up windows in anticipation of post election protests
CHICAGO, NEW YORK: Americans are preparing for the possibility of civil unrest when today’s contentious presidential election battle is decided between US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Much of the violence is expected as a “spin-off” of riots and protests that have taken place since May 31 following the death of George Floyd.
Thousands of businesses were damaged and destroyed by looting and arson in the weeks and months after the killing, and after several other high profile police shootings.
The biggest targets have been businesses and shopping malls, which began boarding up windows in cities across the country, including Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in anticipation of post election protests expected to turn violent.




Rodeo Drive, the world renowned shopping street in Beverly Hills, California, is boarded up and closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic on November 3, 2020 as a precaution against possible violence on the day of the US presidential election. (AFP)


Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that the city had been preparing for possible violence for months, telling protesters: “We all know that emotions will be high because they already are, and I urge you to channel those emotions into peaceful and productive expressions.”
As people voted in New York on Tuesday, construction teams in Manhattan continued to board up shops and store fronts.
More than 12 Arab-American owned businesses were looted and burned among the hundreds damaged after the Floyd killing.

Like in areas around many major cities, the suburbs of Chicago have prepared for violence, including in Orland Park, where police have erected barricades to prevent access.
Officers left some access to the Orland Park Shopping Mall open on Tuesday, leaving over 150 businesses free to trade, but planned to seal remaining entrances after voting was completed and the mall closed in the evening.
The US Marshals Service (USMS) issued a statement about potential violence, saying: “While the USMS generally does not discuss any potential enforcement activities, we can confirm that deputy US marshals stand ready to respond to violent acts of civil disobedience in any location in the nation.”
Plans were also underway to put the White House on lockdown, with 250 national guardsmen put on standby to work with local police.


Much of the fear of violence has been fueled by unconfirmed posts on social media from Democrats claiming Republican supporters would turn nasty in the event of an unfavorable outcome, and even that a group had tried to block a Biden campaign bus during a tour of Texas. Republicans, meanwhile, have claimed Democrats were readying more disorder under the guise of Black Lives Matter protests if Trump wins a second term.
The media has also fueled the violence narrative, asserting that Trump is fanning the flames of conflict through his campaign rhetoric.
Media outlet Spectrum News NY1 wrote on Tuesday morning: “Agitating the situation is President Donald Trump’s preemptive accusations, without evidence, of widespread voter fraud and his resistance to a peaceful transition should he lose, as well as fresh images of rioting at left-wing protests. It’s not alarmist; it’s fact: People are on edge, and law-enforcement agencies, and even social media companies, are at the ready.”
A poll released this week by USA Today and Suffolk University said 75 percent of Americans were worried about post-election violence.
And a YouGov Poll also shows that 56 percent of Americans fear they will “see an increase in violence as a result of the election.”
One issue is that nearly every news media poll released over the past month shows Biden leading Trump. If Trump wins and undermines expectations, police fear concerns could translate into violence.
Although 97 million Americans have already voted — through early voting and voting by mail — as many as 35 million more are expected to cast ballots on Tuesday.

 

Philippine military confirms Daesh leader's death in Mindanao

Updated 34 min 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine military confirms Daesh leader's death in Mindanao

  • Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan died in July
Updated 34 min 29 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines’ military on Tuesday confirmed the death of Hatib Hadjan Sawadjaan, one of the top leaders of the extremist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and the designated Daesh emir in Mindanao.

Sawadjaan was added by the US to its list of global terrorists in 2019 and named as the mastermind behind a deadly cathedral bombing that same year. 

The attack, which authorities said was carried out by an Indonesian couple, killed 23 people and injured 109.

Authorities said earlier that Sawadjaan had suffered fatal injuries during an encounter with government troops in a jungle near Patikul town, Sulu province, in July. But there was no official confirmation until Tuesday.

Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) chief Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. confirmed Sawadjaan's death, saying there were no more sightings of him.

“According to witnesses he died on July 7 after a fierce gunbattle with Scout Rangers on July 6,” Vinluan told Arab News.

In addition to the Jolo Cathedral bombing, Sawadjaan was accused of being behind a suicide attack in Basilan province that was believed to have been carried out by a Moroccan militant.

Sawadjaan also oversaw the kidnapping of Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani in 2012 when he was working for Al Arabiya. Atyani was held captive for 18 months by the group before being released in Dec. 2013.

The announcement of Sawadjaan's death followed a clash at sea between government forces and militants before dawn on Tuesday. 

It led to the death of seven ASG fighters, including the militant leader’s alleged successor and two other members of the Sawadjaan clan.

Vinluan said troops from Joint Task Force - Sulu intercepted the ASG members aboard a twin-engine speed boat in the open waters of Sulu sea at around 2:15 a.m.

The military dispatched an attack helicopter and multi-purpose attack vessel after being tipped off about the group’s plan to conduct kidnapping activities.

“Exchange of fire transpired which lasted for 25 minutes and resulted in the sinking of the boat utilized by more or less seven ASG members,” Vinluan added.

He identified three of those believed to have been killed as Mannul Sawadjaan, Mujapar Sawadjaan, and Madsmar Sawadjaan.

Mannul and Mujapar are cousins of ASG bomb expert Mundi Sawadjaan, who is believed to be behind August’s double suicide bombing in Jolo, while Madsmar is Mundi’s brother, the official said.

The bombings killed 14 and injured 75.

Vinluan said Mannul had been selected to replace Hatib, according to ASG members who had surrendered.

Vinluan said government forces, while conducting a search and retrieval operation, spotted the boat used by the ASG members.

“The boat was cut in half with only the front portion remaining afloat while the rear must have sunk during the ramming by the navy ship-BA493,” he said.

The troops searched the remaining half of the boat and recovered firearms, ammunition shells, magazines, bandoliers, backpacks and sledgehammers.

“We will continue to conduct military operations, maximize intelligence monitoring, and exhaust all means to preempt the terroristic activities of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu,” Vinluan said.

Joint Task Force-Sulu commander Maj. Gen William Gonzales said: "This particular achievement is a result of our united efforts with the people of the province, particularly our Tausug brothers, in bringing lasting peace and development in Sulu.”

Topics: Philippine military Mindanao Daesh Abu Sayyaf Group

