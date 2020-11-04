UAE opens consulate in Morocco-controlled Western Sahara

You are here

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita (L) and the United Arab Emirates' ambassador in Morocco, Al-Asri Saeed Ahmed Aldhaheri (R), inaugurate UAE's consulate in Laayoun, the main city in Morocco's disputed region of Western Sahara on November 4, 2020. (AFP)
Security guards stand outside the UNITED Arab Emirates' new consulate in Laayoun, the main city in Morocco's disputed region of Western Sahara on November 4, 2020. (AFP)
A man adjusts the UAE flag at the United Arab Emirates' new consulate in Laayoun, the main city in Morocco's disputed region of Western Sahara on November 4, 2020. (AFP)
Security guards stand outside the United Arab Emirates' new consulate in Laayoun, the main city in Morocco's disputed region of Western Sahara on November 4, 2020. (AFP)
  • Western Sahara, a vast swathe of desert on Africa’s Atlantic coast, is a disputed former Spanish colony
  • Negotiations involving Morocco, the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania have been suspended for several months
LAAYOUNE: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday became the first Arab country to open a diplomatic mission in the Moroccan-controlled area of the disputed Western Sahara.
The inauguration of the consulate general in the northern coastal city of Laayoune brings to 16 the number of missions opened in the region since late last year.
The UAE move “reinforces a dynamic of recognition of the ‘Moroccan identity’” of Western Sahara, with “increasing support from the international community,” Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita told AFP on Wednesday after the opening.
Western Sahara, a vast swathe of desert on Africa’s Atlantic coast, is a disputed former Spanish colony.
Rabat controls 80 percent of the territory, including its phosphate deposits and its fishing waters.
The Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which fought a war for independence from 1975 to 1991, demands a referendum on self-determination.
Morocco, which maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom, has offered autonomy but insists it will retain sovereignty.
Since late 2019, 15 African countries have opened diplomatic missions in the former colonial capital Laayoune and in the fishing port of Dakhla, further south.
“It’s not an insignificant act, it’s an act that has political, legal and diplomatic meaning,” Bourita said of the UAE move.
Negotiations involving Morocco, the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania have been suspended for several months.

BEIRUT: Syrian government on Wednesday shelled the last rebel last enclave in the country’s northwest, killing at least seven people, including four children, rescuers and activists reported.
The attack came during a day of heavy rain, and targeted the city of Idlib city and two towns, to the north and south. A child was killed when a shell landed near a weekly market in the city of Idlib, according to the Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer rescue team also known as the White Helmets, and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor.
The shelling in Idlib and surrounding areas wounded 17, according to Ahmed Sheikho, a spokesman for the White Helmets.
In the town of Ariha, to the south, four people were killed, including a 4-year old child, he said. In Kefraya to the north, two children were killed, the Observatory and the White Helmets said.
The shelling comes as an eight-month truce negotiated between Turkey and Russia is unraveling. Government and allied forces resumed operations in recent weeks, including carrying out an airstrike in late October on rebels in the area that killed dozens of Turkey-backed fighters at their training camp. The attack sparked retaliation, restoring a cycle of violence that had previously displaced hundreds of thousands of residents fleeing the fighting and government advances.
The northwestern rebel-held enclave is home to more than 3 million people and remains the last area in opposition hands. The international community, including the US, are calling for a nationwide cease-fire and resumption of peace talks, saying no military operations would bring about peace to war-torn Syria. The nine-year war has displaced millions, and killed nearly half a million people, leaving Syria torn in rival areas controlled by different groups, backed by regional or international powers.
Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition, has reached a cease-fire agreement with Russia, an ally of the government in Damascus. But the two countries are increasingly locked in rivalry over their military involvement in the region.

