You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas

Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas

Rafah Border Crossing after it was opened under control of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 18, 2017. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/prwec

Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas

  • The border closure comes just days after a Hamas delegation left Cairo, where it had held a series of meetings with Egyptian officials about Palestinian reconciliation
Updated 16 min 21 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities have closed the Rafah Border Crossing with the Gaza Strip after monitoring violations by Hamas.

The border was shut to goods and vehicles, and those stranded will continue to be deported until Thursday morning.

The move came two days after the Palestinian Embassy in Egypt announced that the Egyptian authorities had informed it to resume work at the Rafah crossing in both directions for the travel and return of citizens for the four days from Monday to Thursday, provided that travelers carried a certificate proving that they had tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“On Tuesday morning, several buses carrying passengers from the Gaza Strip left through the Rafah land crossing, on the first day of opening it exceptionally in both directions, while the returnees’ buses arrived,” a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Interior said.

Groups that had fulfilled the rules and conditions of departure would be allowed to do so, most prominently patients who needed treatment in Egypt and abroad, university students, and holders of residency in foreign countries.

The border closure also comes just days after a Hamas delegation left Cairo, where it had held a series of meetings with Egyptian officials about Palestinian reconciliation, ways to end the division and achieve national partnership, the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and efforts to alleviate the suffering of its residents.

Topics:  Egypt Rafah Border Crossing Gaza strip

Related

Middle-East
Egypt opens Rafah to let Palestinians return to Gaza
Middle-East
Egypt opens Rafah crossing into Gaza

Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy

Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy

  • Negotiations had resumed under the auspices of the AU after they were paused in August
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Despite continued Ethiopian intransigence, Egypt resumed negotiations on the filling and operating of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on Wednesday.

“The three countries agreed that each would present its views during the meeting of the Egyptian, Sudanese and Ethiopian irrigation ministers, scheduled to be held Nov. 4, 2020,” spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said.

On Nov. 2, Sudan demanded the necessity of abandoning the previous “unproductive” method in the negotiation process on the Renaissance Dam between itself, Egypt and Ethiopia, with the aim of speeding up the process of reaching an agreement.

The Sudanese negotiating team suggested moving forward with negotiations according to a specific timetable and a clear list of outputs to be submitted to the African Union (AU) Commission.

Negotiations had resumed under the auspices of the AU after they were paused in August, and after statements from US President Donald Trump, who claimed Egypt might blow up the dam.

Topics: Egypt Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

Related

Special
Middle-East
Renaissance Dam negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan resume
Middle-East
Egypt blames Ethiopia for US failure to resolve Renaissance Dam crisis

Latest updates

Yemen food costs soar as currency plunges to new low
First foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban perform Umrah
Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy
Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas
Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.