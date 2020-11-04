You are here

First foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban perform Umrah

Foreign pilgrims walk at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Nov. 4, 2020. (@ReasahAlharmain)
The first foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted perform Umrah on Wednesday. (SPA)
The first foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted perform Umrah on Wednesday. (SPA)
The first foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted perform Umrah on Wednesday. (SPA)
The first foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted arrive at the Grand Mosque on Wednesday. (SPA)
The first foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted arrive at the Grand Mosque on Wednesday. (SPA)
The first foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted arrive at the Grand Mosque on Wednesday. (SPA)
First foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban perform Umrah

  • Foreign pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday and observed a self-isolation period of three days
  • The Kingdom temporarily suspended Umrah pilgrimages in February to stop the spread of the coronavirus
LONDON: The first foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after a temporary ban to curb the spread of COVID-19 was lifted performed Umrah on Wednesday evening.

The president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais greeted the pilgrims on their arrival at the Grand Mosque. 
The pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom on Sunday and observed a self-isolation period of three days.


King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah received the first flights of international pilgrims on Sunday from Pakistan and Indonesia.


The Kingdom temporarily suspended Umrah pilgrimages at the end of February as a preventative measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 335,594
  • A total of 5,471 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 04 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 426 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 72 were recorded in Madinah, 53 in Riyadh, 36 in Yanbu, 28 in Makkah, 22 in Hail, 20 in Dammam and 11 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 335,594 after 441 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,471 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

First foreign pilgrims to arrive in Saudi Arabia after COVID-19 ban perform Umrah

