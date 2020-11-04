You are here

  Yemen food costs soar as currency plunges to new low

Yemen food costs soar as currency plunges to new low

A money changer holds bundles of Yemeni currency at an exchange shop in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters/File)
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Aden central bank battles to control runaway exchange market
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s currency has tumbled to a record low against the US dollar despite fresh measures by the country’s central bank to bring the chaotic exchange system under its control.

The riyal hovered around 840 against the dollar early on Wednesday, plunging from 800 in recent weeks.

In an attempt to shore up the currency, the Aden-based central bank closed unlicensed exchange companies, banned the internal transfer network between exchange companies — known as hawala — and provided oil importers with dollars.

During a meeting with local moneychangers last month, central bank officials proposed initiating a formal method of transferring money under the bank’s supervision to replace the hawala system.

The bank’s measures helped the riyal to bounce back from 850 in September to 780 the same month before falling against the dollar to almost the same level on Wednesday. 

Despite the bank’s repeated threats to punish local exchange companies that failed to adhere to the measures, many firms continued to operate the hawala system, wiring millions of dollars and Saudi riyals internally away from the central bank’s observation, officials at local companies told Arab News.

While Houthi rebels imposed a fixed exchange rate for local companies in their territories and had observers monitoring daily transactions, the central bank in Aden has largely failed to enforce monetary policies.

“No one has adhered to the measures,” an official at an exchange company in the port city of Al-Mukalla told Arab News.

The official, who declined to be named, said that the latest measures highlight the growing competition between the central bank in Aden and the Houthi-controlled counterpart in Sanaa.

“It is like a match between the two central banks. Each is trying to bring financial activities in the country under its control,” the official said.

In addition to the raging conflict in Yemen, economists argue that printing billions of riyals in new banknotes over the past four years, a fall in foreign remittances as well as oil and gas revenues, and misspending the Saudi deposit in the central bank are main reasons for the currency’s fall.

Ali Bawazer, a Yemeni economist, said that the latest plunge in the riyal shows that the central bank has lost control of the exchange market.

“Moneychangers’ speculation has led to the fall of the riyal and central bank appeals have been unable to stop them,” he said.

Bawazer said that the central bank should ask new exchange companies to deposit $1 million instead of the current $500,000 before a license is issued.

However, moneychangers have denied any role in the fall of the riyal, demanding the central bank and government tighten their grip on the market.

Subhi Baghafar, a spokesperson for Moneychangers Association in Aden, said that the riyal steadied in September after local exchange companies injected millions of dollars into the cash-strapped central bank.

“We stopped all buying and selling of foreign currencies and linked oil importing consultations with the central bank,” Baghafar told Arab News.

“The central bank should inject an adequate amount of foreign currencies into the market to achieve a real balance between supply and demand. It should reopen all external funds for importers,” he said. 
Shrinking salaries

The fluctuating value of the riyal over the past five years has pushed up the cost of basic foodstuffs, fuel and rent, forcing many Yemenis to take more than one job to make ends meets.

Public servants who once boasted about their income are now battling to stay afloat since salaries have lost almost third of their value due to the falling riyal and a halt to annual bonuses.

Abu Abdullah, a government official from Al-Mukalla, told Arab News that in early 2015 his YR100,000 monthly salary used to cover all his family’s expenses with a few thousand riyals left to save.

“I used to have a decent life. Now the salary has not changed for years due to the suspension of annual bonuses. I spend the salary during the first half of the month,” he said.

Topics: Yemen Aden central bank

Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish lira’s free-fall continues

  • Experts say that Turkish economy is paying a heavy price for the country’s muscle-flexing amid rising regional tensions
Updated 34 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Amid investors’ anxiety about Turkish economy and continuing disagreements with NATO allies, Turkey’s lira declined to a historic low of 8.53 against the dollar and nearly 10 against euro on Nov. 3. The lira’s value has fallen by more than 30 percent since the start of this year and it is now the worst performing emerging market currency, surpassing that of Brazil.

Experts say that Turkish economy is paying a heavy price for the country’s muscle-flexing amid rising regional tensions, while political interference is preventing the central bank from raising the key interest rate. 

Although the Turkish government blames a fabricated economic war, Turkey’s already fragile economy is likely to deteriorate without intervention.

Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University and former economist at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington DC, told Arab News that poor policy moves by Turkish Central Bank have played a major role in the present situation.

Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, agrees.

“The depreciation of Turkish lira has significantly accelerated since the Turkey’s Central Bank last month defied expectations by keeping its key one-week repo rate on hold,” he said.

Piccoli said a host of factors were in play but one single move – an emergency rate hike by at least 500bps – would go a long way in providing some relief for the lira.

Despite the expectations from the market, the bank decided on Oct. 22 to hold a key interest rate steady after a previous rate hike the month before.

The main reasons behind the lira’s fluctuations are concerns over monetary independence, the expectations of US sanctions following Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile system, double-digit inflation rates and the country’s depleted reserves. The market players are concerned about the deteriorating relationship between Turkey and its NATO allies, especially the US and France.

For Piccoli, while an emergency rate hike is hard to digest for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government, it is the only course of action left to avoid an outright balance of payment crisis.

“It is time for Erdogan to embrace reality as the usual tricks – like pledges of reforms and of new swap deals — will simply not work this time,” he said.

The Turkish President is known to be a vocal opponent of high interest rates.

Demiralp said that the bank does not need to add to the uncertainty around COVID and the geopolitical tensions with its mixed signals.

“Monetary policy needs to be as transparent as possible and convince the markets that it is committed to achieve price stability. But here we see a timid central bank that cannot make a commitment to a tight monetary policy path,” she said.

In a move that has depleted foreign exchange reserves, the Turkish authorities have spent about $134bn in the past 18 months to support the currency, Goldman Sachs estimates.

According to Demiralp, Turkish Central Bank is caught between a rock and a hard place.

“On the one hand, there is political pressure against rate hikes. On the other hand, the rapid depreciation in Turkish lira is a major risk for financial stability,” she said.

But she thinks an eventual rate hike is unavoidable, as delays only cause the wound to get deeper and necessitate an even larger rate hike. 

The Turkish state-run statistical agency reported Tuesday that annual inflation climbed to 11.89 percent in October, up from 8.55 percent year-on-year. The central bank is set to meet on Nov.19 to decide on interest rates.

Topics: Turkish lira turkish economy

