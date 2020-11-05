You are here

France fighting Islamist extremism, not Islam: Macron

Protesters burn an effigy of French President Emmanuel Macron during an anti-France demonstration in Kolkata on Nov. 4, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • Macron said the British paper had accused him of “stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion toward them”
  • An opinion article said Macron’s condemnation of “Islamic separatism” risked fostering a “hostile environment” for French Muslims
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has said his country is fighting “Islamist separatism, never Islam,” responding to a Financial Times article that he claimed misquoted him and has since been removed from the newspaper’s website.
In a letter to the editor published Wednesday, Macron said the British paper had accused him of “stigmatising French Muslims for electoral purposes and of fostering a climate of fear and suspicion toward them.”
“I will not allow anybody to claim that France, or its government, is fostering racism against Muslims,” he said.
An opinion article written by a Financial Times correspondent published Tuesday alleged that Macron’s condemnation of “Islamic separatism” risked fostering a “hostile environment” for French Muslims.
The article was later removed from the paper’s website, replaced with a notice saying it had “contained factual errors.”
The French president sparked protests across the Muslim world after last month’s murder of teacher Samuel Paty — who had shown his class a cartoon of Mohammed — by saying France would never renounce its laws permitting blasphemous caricatures.
Islam forbids depictions of Mohammed.
Following the protests and boycotts of French goods across the world, Macron told the Al-Jazeera network over the weekend that he understood the caricatures could be shocking for some.
But recounting a wave of Islamist attacks in France since 2015, Macron warned in his letter this week that there were still “breeding grounds” for extremism in France.
“In certain districts and on the Internet, groups linked to radical Islam are teaching hatred of the republic to our children, calling on them to disregard its laws,” he wrote.
“This is what France is fighting against... hatred and death that threaten its children — never against Islam. We oppose deception, fanaticism, violent extremism. Not a religion.”

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Updated 05 November 2020

Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

Updated 05 November 2020
THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday, as Joe Biden, her Democrat running mate in the US presidential election, moved closer to the White House.
Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.
“From yesterday, we are excited about the final result,” said Abirami, a resident of the village. “Now, we are hearing positive news. We are waiting to celebrate her victory.”
Many of her neighbors watched updates from the count on their mobile phones.
The lush, green village in the south of the country has also been decked out in posters of Harris, with prayers offered at the local Hindu temple.
Biden leads the count and has predicted he will win but closely contested states — including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina — were still tallying votes, leaving the election outcome uncertain.
Harris’s grandfather P.V. Gopalan and his family moved to Chennai nearly 90 years ago. He retired there as a high-ranking government official.
Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has repeatedly recalled walks with her grandfather on the beaches of Chennai.

