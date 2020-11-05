New Rolls-Royce car unveiled in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Luxury motoring brand Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new car in Saudi Arabia, called the Ghost.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors led the official launch with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Director Abdulelah Basyouni.

“Succeeding the most successful product in the marque’s history, the New Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, reflecting ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, and rejecting superficial expressions of wealth,” he said during the event.

The new 4-door Rolls-Royce Ghost features a smaller body in comparison to Phantom, and is intended to have a lower price point.