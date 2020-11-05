You are here

New Rolls-Royce car unveiled in Saudi Arabia

The new 4-door Rolls-Royce Ghost features a smaller body in comparison to Phantom. (Supplied)
  • Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors led the official launch with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Director Abdulelah Basyouni
DUBAI: Luxury motoring brand Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new car in Saudi Arabia, called the Ghost.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors led the official launch with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Director Abdulelah Basyouni.

“Succeeding the most successful product in the marque’s history, the New Ghost is the most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet, reflecting ‘Post Opulent’ design philosophy, and rejecting superficial expressions of wealth,” he said during the event.

The new 4-door Rolls-Royce Ghost features a smaller body in comparison to Phantom, and is intended to have a lower price point.

Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4

Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4

  • The amount of the expected restructuring costs will depend on the negotiations with trade unions
  • The German airline said it had liquidity of 10.1 billion euros available
BERLIN: Lufthansa on Thursday said it booked a net loss of 2 billion euros ($2.35 billion) in the third quarter due to the pandemic-related slump in traveling and announced further restructuring measures would weigh on fourth-quarter figures.
The amount of the expected restructuring costs will depend on the negotiations with trade unions, the group said.
The German airline, which secured a 9 billion euro state bailout in June, said it had liquidity of 10.1 billion euros available.
Third-quarter sales fell to 2.7 billion euros from 10.1 billion euros in the previous year’s period.

