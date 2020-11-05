You are here

  • Home
  • Ethiopia at ‘war’ with Tigray ruling party, military says

Ethiopia at ‘war’ with Tigray ruling party, military says

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed announces on November 4, 2020 that he is ordering a military response to an attack by the ruling party of Tigray on a camp housing federal troops. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76ehy

Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

Ethiopia at ‘war’ with Tigray ruling party, military says

  • Abiy announced he had ordered military operations in Tigray in response to an “attack” by the TPLF on a military camp there
  • “This war is shameful, it is senseless,” deputy army chief Berhanu Jula said
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia’s military said Thursday it was at “war” with the ruling party of the country’s northern Tigray region, as fighting continued for a second day and troops reportedly amassed at the region’s borders.
Heated rhetoric from both sides and fresh violence in western Tigray suggested Africa’s second most populous country was heading for an extended conflict in a region long at odds with Addis Ababa and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the winner of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize.
“Our country has entered into a war it didn’t anticipate. This war is shameful, it is senseless,” Berhanu Jula, the deputy army chief, told a press conference in Addis Ababa.
“We’re working to ensure the war won’t come to the center of the country. It will end there” in Tigray, Berhanu said.
Abiy announced Wednesday that he had ordered military operations in Tigray in response to an “attack” by the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), on a military camp there.
The TPLF denies the attack occurred and accuses Abiy of concocting the story to justify deploying the military against it.
“What has been initiated against us is clearly a war, an invasion,” Tigray President Debretsion Gebremichael said at a press conference Thursday.
“This is a war we’re conducting to preserve our existence,” he added.
Debretsion said fighting persisted in western Tigray, and that federal troops were gathering on the border in neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.
Diplomats in Addis Ababa said there were likely casualties on both sides, but Ethiopian officials did not disclose them.
Internet and phone connections in Tigray were cut for a second day, making any tolls difficult to verify.
Lawmakers in Addis Ababa on Thursday unanimously endorsed a six-month state of emergency in Tigray that had been announced the previous day by Abiy’s government.
According to Ethiopia’s constitution, under a state of emergency the government has “all necessary power to protect the country’s peace and sovereignty” and can suspend some “political and democratic rights.”
A senior government official told AFP that in Tigray this could lead to a curfew, searches without warrants, transportation and communications restrictions and the detention of “any person that [officials] suspect is taking part in illegal activities that threaten the constitutional order.”
The state of emergency could also be extended beyond Tigray if needed, the official said.
Ahead of Thursday’s vote, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, the national rights body, pointed to the need to maintain key services and supplies for civilians.
Lawmakers “should in particular consider ensuring humanitarian access and support including for food, medicine and other essential civilian services to avoid a complete blockage of communication and transport facilities,” it said.
The fighting in Tigray has drawn expressions of concern from the UN, the US and the EU.
An official at the African Union told AFP Thursday that the body, headquartered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was reaching out to “all actors” to try to bring a swift end to the conflict.
“The African Union is engaged in shuttle diplomacy in the region and with all actors at the moment to try to find some sort of solution. But it’s clearly very sensitive right now,” the official said.
“I know that everybody is clamouring for public pronouncements. The situation is so dire that it’s really about the doing. A solution is not going to be found on Twitter.”
However multiple diplomats said both Abiy’s government and the TPLF did not currently seem open to negotiations.
Abiy’s government has not revealed a timeline or a clear military objective for the campaign, though a spokesman for a newly-formed crisis committee said Wednesday the goal was to “liberate” the region from the TPLF.
The TPLF dominated politics in Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Abiy came to power in 2018 on the strength of anti-government protests.
Under Abiy, Tigrayan leaders have complained of being unfairly targeted in corruption prosecutions, removed from top positions and broadly scapegoated for the country’s woes.
In previous weeks, tensions had been rising over control of military assets in the region.
The TPLF claims the military’s Northern Command has broken with Abiy, though Abiy’s office has dismissed this as false.

Topics: Tigray Ethiopia Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt resumes negotiations on Renaissance Dam, despite Ethiopian obstinacy
World
Survivors count 54 dead after Ethiopia massacre, group says

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

  • Copenhagen warned that the mutation of coronavirus could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the country’s northwest on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.
Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.
“From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.
She said people were being ordered not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.
“We are asking you in north Jutland to do something completely extraordinary,” Frederiksen said, talking of a “real closure” of the region.
“The eyes of the world are on us,” she added.
Public transport in the region will be shut down with buses and trains stopped from entering or leaving.
Some schoolchildren will have to follow their classes online in restrictions that are due to last a month.
Denmark, the world’s largest exporter of mink fur, raised concerns on Wednesday by announcing the slaughter of all mink in the country — numbering 15 to 17 million spread over 1,080 farms — following the discovery of the mutation which can be passed to humans.
The mutation has already been detected in 12 people — 11 cases in the region being closed down, and one in another.
Scientists say virus mutations are common and often harmless.
Some experts have nevertheless called on Denmark to release more scientific data to better evaluate this one.
According to Danish authorities, this virus mutation doesn’t cause a more severe illness in humans.
But it is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus, which they fear could threaten the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines that are being developed around the world.
In north Jutland, health authorities believe around five percent of coronavirus patients could be carrying this mutated strain, but no recent case has been reported.
As such, Viggo Andreasen, epidemiology professor at Roskilde University, said the mutation had “quite a good chance” of disappearing, as long as it is effectively contained.
Denmark, a 5.8-million-strong country, has been relatively spared from the ravages of Covid-19 with 733 deaths reported.
But it imposed new national restrictions in October to curb a rapid spike in cases.

Topics: Coronavirus Denmark

Related

World
Mutation led COVID-19 to become more infectious: Study

Latest updates

Pressure grows on Turkish government over use of earthquake taxes
Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation
Brazilian star just what the doctor ordered for Al-Ittihad
Forget Suarez and Dzeko, Morata is a bargain for Juventus
Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.