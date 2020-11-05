Teenager charged in France for hailing teacher’s beheading

You are here

A pedestrian walks past a poster depicting French teacher Samuel Paty placed on the facade of the city hall in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine following the decapitation of the teacher on October 16. (AFP)
Updated 05 November 2020
  • The teenager had been released after questioning but will remain under supervision
  • France’s interior minister told lawmakers that 66 inquires into alleged support of terrorism had been opened since Paty’s death
MARSEILLE: A teenager has been charged in the southern French city of Marseille with supporting terrorism for remarks he made during a homage for murdered teacher Samuel Paty, a prosecutor said Thursday.
The 14-year old boy, an Afghan national, openly welcomed the killing in class, saying he “would have done the same,” the La Provence newspaper reported.
The teenager had been released after questioning but will remain under supervision, Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens told AFP.
Marseille has clocked up seven such school-related incidents this week, the head of the region’s education authority Bernard Beignier told La Provence.
Three of them were believed to involve the “justification of a terrorist act.”
Paty was beheaded near his school outside Paris last month by an 18-year-old Chechen man after an angry online campaign over him showing cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad as part of a free-speech lesson.
On Tuesday, prosecutors in the eastern city of Strasbourg opened an inquiry into two 12-year-olds over comments made during a national homage to Paty, suggesting that the teacher had got what he deserved.
They added that two similar incidents were also reported involving children aged eight and nine, prompting a social welfare inquiry.
Interior minister Gerald Darmanin told lawmakers this week that 66 inquires into alleged support of terrorism had been opened since Paty’s death, often involving “young people, aged 12 to 16.”

Topics: France Samuel Paty

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

  • Copenhagen warned that the mutation of coronavirus could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine
Updated 13 min 29 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the country’s northwest on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.
Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.
“From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.
She said people were being ordered not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.
“We are asking you in north Jutland to do something completely extraordinary,” Frederiksen said, talking of a “real closure” of the region.
“The eyes of the world are on us,” she added.
Public transport in the region will be shut down with buses and trains stopped from entering or leaving.
Some schoolchildren will have to follow their classes online in restrictions that are due to last a month.
Denmark, the world’s largest exporter of mink fur, raised concerns on Wednesday by announcing the slaughter of all mink in the country — numbering 15 to 17 million spread over 1,080 farms — following the discovery of the mutation which can be passed to humans.
The mutation has already been detected in 12 people — 11 cases in the region being closed down, and one in another.
Scientists say virus mutations are common and often harmless.
Some experts have nevertheless called on Denmark to release more scientific data to better evaluate this one.
According to Danish authorities, this virus mutation doesn’t cause a more severe illness in humans.
But it is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus, which they fear could threaten the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines that are being developed around the world.
In north Jutland, health authorities believe around five percent of coronavirus patients could be carrying this mutated strain, but no recent case has been reported.
As such, Viggo Andreasen, epidemiology professor at Roskilde University, said the mutation had “quite a good chance” of disappearing, as long as it is effectively contained.
Denmark, a 5.8-million-strong country, has been relatively spared from the ravages of Covid-19 with 733 deaths reported.
But it imposed new national restrictions in October to curb a rapid spike in cases.

Topics: Coronavirus Denmark

