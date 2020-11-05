Saudi horse owners compete in the International Breeders' Cup

RIYADH: Saudi owners are set to participate in the Breeders' Cup Festival, a major international horse racing event to be held in the US this weekend.
Horses from around the world will compete in 14 races over two days at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.
The annual first-class tournament attracts world champions on the ancient track.
The Breeders' Cup Classic, a Grade 1 thoroughbred horse race, is considered the premier horse race of the festival, where colts and fillies who are 3-year-old and above will run over 2,000m on dirt, with US$7 million in total prize money.
Saudi owners are going to be active in the main race, through the homebred of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms; the grey champion "Tacitus" and the dark brown "Siskin", expected to compete in the Breeders' Cup Turf Mile, a Grade 1 skates race.
The 2-year-old “Princess Noor” for Saudi owner Amr Zedan, will also capture attention in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies-G1.
This major festival has seen several Saudi participations, “Enabel” and “Intercontinental” bred and raced by Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms, and “Anees” racehorse owned by Prince Ahmed bin Salman, who have achieved many victories.
