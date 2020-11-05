Saudi horse owners compete in the International Breeders' Cup

You are here

This tournament attracts world champions from around the world on an ancient track. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi owners are set to participate in the Breeders' Cup Festival, a major international horse racing event to be held in the US this weekend.
Horses from around the world will compete in 14 races over two days at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.
The annual first-class tournament attracts world champions on the ancient track.
The Breeders' Cup Classic, a Grade 1 thoroughbred horse race, is considered the premier horse race of the festival, where colts and fillies who are 3-year-old and above will run over 2,000m on dirt, with US$7 million in total prize money.
Saudi owners are going to be active in the main race, through the homebred of Prince Khalid bin Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms; the grey champion "Tacitus" and the dark brown "Siskin", expected to compete in the Breeders' Cup Turf Mile, a Grade 1 skates race.
The 2-year-old “Princess Noor” for Saudi owner Amr Zedan, will also capture attention in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies-G1.
This major festival has seen several Saudi participations, “Enabel” and “Intercontinental” bred and raced by Khalid Abdullah's Juddmonte Farms, and “Anees” racehorse owned by Prince Ahmed bin Salman, who have achieved many victories.

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

Updated 05 November 2020
SPA

Gulf Cooperation Council ministers discuss joint tourism strategy

  • The ministers met remotely on Thursday, with the UAE tourism minister presiding
Updated 05 November 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) tourism ministers are adopting a unified approach when it comes to positioning the region as a pioneering tourist destination, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khatib said.

Al-Khatib said that discussions between member states’ ministers is especially important in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the tourism sector regionally and globally.

During a meeting held remotely on Thursday and chaired by the UAE minister for entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises, Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al-Falasi, Al-Khatib said that during the pandemic the Kingdom made “remarkable efforts to protect the sector at the local level.”

Al-Khatib said that the Tourism Ministry engaged in serious partnerships with international and local authorities, including the World Tourism Organization, which set up its first regional office in Riyadh.

He said that tourism ministers in the G20 countries held a series of meetings to confront the fallout from the pandemic, and the Kingdom took a number of initiatives to help the tourism industry’s recovery.

The meeting discussed topics including a comprehensive vision for joint tourism business, and strengthening cooperation between the tourism and culture sectors in GCC countries. Ras Al-Khaimah was approved as the capital of Gulf Tourism in 2021, provided that an exhibition of crafts and handicrafts is organized in the capital.

