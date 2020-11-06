You are here

With PlayStation 5 launch, Sony needs a high score

High-stakes game: Gaming has become the biggest share of Sony’s business, generating the bulk of the company’s profits and about a third of its sales. (AFP)
AFP

With PlayStation 5 launch, Sony needs a high score

  • New console faces ‘make-or-break battle’ with Microsoft arch rival Xbox
TOKYO: Sony launches its PlayStation 5 console next week angling for a mega-hit, and with the Japanese firm increasingly dependent on the lucrative gaming sector there is little room for error.

The PlayStation 5 will enter a head-to-head battle with rival Microsoft’s new Xbox, released two days earlier, with both hoping to capture the market in the run-up to Christmas.

But the showdown has significantly higher stakes for Sony. Since the PS1 launched in 1994, gaming has become the biggest segment of Sony’s business, generating the lion’s share of profit and about a third of sales — more than electronics products or music.

By comparison, gaming made up less than 10 percent of Microsoft’s sales for the year ending in June 2020.

Sony sold twice as many PS4s as Microsoft did Xbox Ones, and analysts say it has learned lessons from the disappointing roll-out of the PS3. “We have seen in previous generations that at launch there are two major factors that will impact a generation’s success -- the first to launch and the cheapest,” said Morris Garrard, an analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

He cited the “relative failure” of the PS3, which went on sale a year after the Xbox 360 and at a higher price.

The PS5 is priced at $500, like the Xbox Series X, while a version without a disk reader costs $400.

That is more than the $300 price tag for Microsoft’s less powerful Xbox Series S, which also has no disk reader.

Sony’s margin on the consoles will be slim —possibly even loss-making —  analysts  say, and the firm is counting on sales of games, services and online subscriptions to turn a profit.

So far, demand looks strong, and Sony has reportedly boosted production targets. But meeting those will depend on suppliers, particularly TSMC, the Taiwanese firm that makes the PS5’s processor and graphics-processing unit.

It is already under pressure as a key producer of chips for 5G-compatible smartphones.

“Whatever Sony produces, it will sell,” said Yasuo Imanaka, an analyst at Rakuten Securities, who thinks PS5 could exceed the record 157 million PS2 units sold since the 2000 launch. But “everything depends on what TSMC can supply”, he said.

To stand out against the Xbox, Sony will be counting on its games line-up, including exclusive titles that Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan says will “make or break” PS5.

Among its trump cards is “Spider-Man: Miles Morales”, which will be released with the new console. Its predecessor is among the best selling PS4 titles.

The game was developed by the American studio Insomniac Games, which Sony bought last year for $229 million.

The purchase brought the number of studios Sony owns to 14, and represents a popular strategy of bringing increasingly expensive game development in-house.

Microsoft has made its own forays, buying ZeniMax in September for a record $7.5 billion.

Despite the costs, Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors, said the trend makes sense given the risk of diminishing returns for console manufacturers on games produced by third-party developers.

From Pong and Pacman to the console shootouts

Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
AFP

From Pong and Pacman to the console shootouts

  • The success of “Pong” laid the groundwork for an explosion of arcade games in the late 1970s and early 1980s
Updated 4 min 2 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Video games have come a long way since the first rudimentary arcade machines emerged in the 1970s with offerings such as “Pong,” “Pacman” and “Space Invaders.”

Each generation since then has enjoyed rapid technological advancement, and the industry is now worth billions.

With the release of Microsoft’s Xbox X and Sony’s PlayStation 5 just days away, here follows a look at the journey of video games.

Now widely regarded as the first video game to achieve serious commercial success, Atari’s 1972 “Pong” allowed two people to play a basic game of table tennis on a black screen.

The graphics were simple, but it was a hit — a version of the game designed to play at home sold more than 100,000 units and set the stage for the multibillion-dollar gaming industry we know today.

The success of “Pong” laid the groundwork for an explosion of arcade games in the late 1970s and early 1980s, with the frenetic “Pacman” and alien shoot-em-up “Space Invaders” raking in billions from coin-rich youngsters desperate to post a high score.

But it was the advent of home consoles such as the Atari 2600 and the Nintendo NES around the same time that took video games from arcades into living rooms.

Games popularised in this period still resonate today. One early Nintendo game — the 1981 platformer “Donkey Kong” — featured a character known as Jumpman, later known as Mario, one of the best-known video game heroes of all time.

As the market for games grew, so too did competition between hardware manufacturers, leading to the first of many “console wars” in the early 1990s between Sega and Nintendo.

Sega emerged victorious — in part due to the popularity of its “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise — but its Genesis console never quite enjoyed the longevity of some of its competitors.

The 1990s also brought massive innovation for video games — both in visual presentation and plot.

First-person-shooters such as “Goldeneye” and action-adventure puzzler “Tomb Raider” revolutionized both graphics and storytelling, offering a more mature experience for an increasingly diverse audience.

By the turn of the century, the stage was set for a new generation of home systems — and an all-new round of console wars, this time between the PlayStation 2, Nintendo GameCube, and a new contender from Microsoft, the Xbox.

The PlayStation 2 won that fight, becoming the best-selling console of all time with 155 million units moved, according to Forbes.

The following decade saw games go online, allowing players to go from one-on-one matches in their living rooms to battles with scores of other players all over the world.

From chaotic first-person shooter “Call of Duty” to the massive multiplayer role-playing game “World of Warcraft,” online gaming became a billion-dollar industry in its own right — and laid the groundwork for the massive growth of electronic sports.

