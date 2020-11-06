You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

A protester waves an Iraqi flag as security forces surround the protest site during ongoing anti-government demonstrations in Basra, Iraq, on Nov. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Nabil al-Jurani)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wceuu

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote

  • New law prevents parties from running on unified lists, which in the past helped them easily sweep all the seats in a specific province
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s president ratified on Thursday a new election law aimed at giving political independents a better chance of winning seats in parliament, paving the way for early elections next year. 

President Barham Saleh stressed the need for free, fair and transparent balloting that would restore the Iraqi citizens’ confidence in the legitimacy of the process. 

The new law changes each of the country’s 18 provinces into several electoral districts and prevents parties from running on unified lists, which has in the past helped them easily sweep all the seats in a specific province. Instead, the seats would go to whoever gets the most votes in the electoral districts. 

Drafting a new election law has been a key demand of the hundreds of thousands of protesters who have been taking to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shiite south since last year. The protesters have called for an end to endemic corruption by a political class that is largely seen as having squandered Iraq’s resources through greed and mismanagement over the past years. 

The protests were met with a heavy military crackdown and hundreds were killed. 

The Iraqi president said that although the new law was not perfect, it signaled progress and had the potential to enable future reforms. He called for the quick fulfillment of remaining conditions required to hold elections, including biometric voter registration and reforming the electoral commission. 

A dispute over the mechanism to replace retired judges at the Federal Supreme Court — the body that rules on constitutional disputes — still needs to be settled before the elections can take place. 

“We have to create a political climate which will help alleviate this suffering, as well as ensuring justice and integrity during the choosing of a strong government,” Saleh said in a speech on Thursday. “This is what we aspire to, through an electoral law which will enable Iraqis from all walks of life to vote and to participate in elections, God willing, without the historical problems of forgery, manipulation and pressure.” 

Iraq’s parliament earlier this week passed the final version of the new law despite objections from some political parties. The 329-member chamber was elected in May 2018. The vote is held every four years, but the protesters have been demanding early elections. 

Meanwhile, in Diyala province, north of Baghdad, at least three women were killed and three policemen were wounded in twin blasts on Thursday, according to a security statement. 

The Security Media Cell, affiliated with the armed forces, said the women died when a motorcycle bomb exploded, while the policemen died in a second explosion that went off when they arrived at the scene of the first blast. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Fighters loyal Daesh, which was defeated in Iraq in late 2017, have recently stepped up attacks in the area.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Egypt and Iraq agree on oil-for-reconstruction mechanism
Middle-East
Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad

Damascus fair offers hope for exports-starved Aleppo artisans

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP

Damascus fair offers hope for exports-starved Aleppo artisans

Updated 11 min 39 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: Under the elegant arches and domes of an Ottoman-era compound, Joseph Tobjian displays his aromatic Aleppo soap at a trade fair designed to revive Syria’s exports-starved arts and crafts. 

The soap maker is among more than 130 merchants taking part in the state-sponsored fair in Damascus for small businesses from Aleppo, northern Syria. 

“I’ve spent my entire life around laurel oil and soap. Their scent does not leave my lungs,” Tobjian told AFP. 

“We’re in Damascus looking for an alternative to foreign markets, after exports stopped,” he said, soap bottles and natural cosmetics lining the table in front of him. 

The 61-year-old said he was surprised by the high number of visitors at the fair, including Damascus traders interested in his beauty products. 

Aleppo, Syria’s pre-war economic hub, is famed for its ancient crafts, hit hard by the conflict that broke out in 2011. 

Goods ranging from traditional soaps, furniture and garments to made-in-Syria marshmallows are on show in the capital’s Tekkiye Al-Sulaymaniyah complex. 

SPEEDREAD

Aleppo, Syria’s pre-war economic hub, is famed for its ancient crafts, hit hard by the conflict that broke out in 2011.

The Tobjian family fled to Canada from Aleppo in 2012, leaving behind a soap workshop that employed about 40 workers in its heyday. 

Unhappy with life in exile, the Syrian Armenian family returned in 2018 to find both their workshop and city in ruins. 

They relocated to a modest workshop and employed two workers to resume production of Aleppo soap, once a top export also popular among tourists. 

“We inherited this craft from our fathers and grandfathers,” said Tobjian, wearing a T-shirt bearing the image of Syria’s Bashar Assad. 

“We must do everything we can to revive our workshops and factories.” 

Aleppo’s centuries-old covered bazaar, situated in its Old City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, once teemed with thousands of stalls. 

The Old City saw some of the heaviest battles of Syria’s war, before Russian-backed regime forces recaptured rebel-held districts of Aleppo in December 2016. 

A gradual regime-led restoration program has revived parts of Aleppo’s bazaar but the scars of war remain. 

In Aleppo’s industrial zone, the largest in Syria, most factories and workshops were also ravaged by fighting. 

With state support, some 70 small workshops have reopened but business is slow amid an economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions and the collapse of the Syrian pound against the dollar. 

“The war destroyed the infrastructure of industries in Aleppo,” said Alaa Hilal, director of the week-long Damascus fair. 

Western sanctions, which hinder fuel imports, have also made it tough for factories to operate. 

This is why Aleppo craftsmen are looking “for opportunities to make sales, sign contracts and market their products in Damascus,” Hilal said. 

Western sanctions have pushed Syrian businesses to find alternatives. 

At the fair, Sonali Ghazal shows off marshmallows scented with rose water or pistachios from Aleppo. 

“We managed to make marshmallow in Syria, and we gave them an Aleppo touch,” the 42-year-old teacher said. 

Sonali said she used to buy them for her students before marshmallows vanished from the market because of the war and sanctions. 

She came up with a home-grown alternative, “but this time, with the flavour of Aleppo pistachios.”

Topics: Syria art Syrian artists Aleppo

Related

Middle-East
Assad blames Syria’s current economic woes on Lebanese banks
Special
Middle-East
Impoverished Syrian refugee sets himself on fire outside UN center in Lebanon

Latest updates

Iraq ratifies new election law, paving way for early vote
Indonesians impressed with Saudi arrangements to protect Umrah pilgrims
Damascus fair offers hope for exports-starved Aleppo artisans
France condemns Erdogan’s ‘declarations of violence’
Women’s football league to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s sports ecosystem, says SFA president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.