EasyJet scales back flying capacity due to lockdowns

EasyJet said that its finances had been badly affected by the pandemic, and had agreed a sale and lease back deal of 11 aircraft to raise funds. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • British airline to run at just 20 percent of capacity until at least the start of 2021
LONDON: British airline easyJet said recently announced lockdowns in England, Germany and France had forced it to scale back its reduced flying schedule to no more than 20 percent of capacity.

The low level of travel due to the coronavirus disease pandemic is putting increasing strain on the airline’s finances. It also said on Friday that it had raised cash of £131 million ($171.99 million) from a sale and leaseback deal of 11 aircraft.
EasyJet’s 20 percent capacity guidance for the rest of the year is lower than the 25 percent plan laid out in October, as a surge in the virus has brought new restrictions. At 20 percent, its plan is behind bigger competitor Ryanair which is aiming for 40 percent.
The worsening outlook for travel is forcing easyJet to try to strengthen its balance sheet.
The latest aircraft deal comes on top of the £900 million it has already raised so far that way this year, and the airline said it could do more. After the deals, it continues to own 141 aircraft or 41 percent of its fleet.

FASTFACT

EasyJet is Europe’s second-largest low cost carrier.

“EasyJet will continue to review its liquidity position on a regular basis and will continue to assess further funding options, including those that exist in the robust sale and leaseback market,” the company said in its statement.
Investors are expecting easyJet to announce its full-year results later this month which should contain more details on its financial position. They had been planned for Nov. 17 but the airline said on Monday that date was not confirmed.
EasyJet said the latest sale and leaseback deals were with two counterparties, ACS Aero 2 Beta Limited, which bought ten A320s and JLPS Holding Ireland Limited which bought one A320.

The SFO has opened an investigation into Bombardier. (Reuters)
  • Airbus has undergone a radical overhaul of its top ranks since reporting itself to the SFO in 2016
LONDON: The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia, widening a global anti-corruption drive in aerospace.
The plane and train maker is the latest aerospace group to face scrutiny over the use of middlemen after authorities struck a record bribery settlement with Europe’s Airbus in January and a 2017 plea deal with British engine maker Rolls-Royce.
Both settlements involved sales of planes or engines to Garuda and airlines in other countries.
“The SFO is investigating Bombardier Inc. over suspected bribery and corruption in relation to contracts and/or orders from Garuda Indonesia,” it said.
“As this is a live investigation, the SFO can provide no further comment,” it added.
Bombardier said it had been informed about the SFO probe several weeks ago and would cooperate, appointing external lawyers to run an internal review.
At the center of the case, Bombardier said, are five procurement processes involving different manufacturers, including the 2011-2012 acquisition and lease of Bombardier CRJ1000 regional aircraft by Garuda.
Bombardier, which has undergone several changes of leadership after costly industrial bets in the past decade, said the SFO was investigating the same transactions that led to a former Garuda CEO being convicted in May.
It sold six CRJ1000 regional jets to Garuda in 2012 and simultaneously leased a number of similar jets. Garuda now has 18 of the jets in its fleet, according to its website.
Irfan Setiaputra, Garuda’s current CEO, said in a statement on Friday the airline would cooperate with relevant authorities. Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises minister, Erick Thohir, also said the government would cooperate.
An Indonesian court in May handed Emirsyah Satar, Garuda CEO from 2005 to 2014, an eight-year jail sentence for bribery and money-laundering related to procurement of planes and engines from Airbus and Rolls-Royce.
In 2017, Rolls-Royce agreed to pay more than $800 million to defer charges after an investigation by the SFO and US Justice Department into alleged bribery.
Airbus in February agreed to pay a record $4 billion in fines after reaching a plea bargain with prosecutors in France, the UK and US over alleged bribery and corruption stretching back 15 years.
Under a system of deferred prosecution agreements available to the SFO, companies can be offered the chance to settle cases with a fine and escape corporate criminal charges by helping to investigate themselves and undergoing radical internal changes.
Bombardier CEO Eric Martel, who was appointed in April, told reporters: “We got contacted a couple of weeks ago and we’re going to offer our support so they can do the investigation they need to do.
“We were not aware of any issue internally,” he added.
Under the system of plea bargains used in UK corruption cases, companies can be at a disadvantage if the probe was thrust upon them but win more lenient fines if they bring potential wrongdoing to the attention of authorities themselves.
Nonetheless, Rolls-Royce avoided a larger fine by demonstrating what a British judge described as “extraordinary” cooperation even after the probe was instigated by the SFO.
Airbus has undergone a radical overhaul of its top ranks since reporting itself to the SFO in 2016. The four-year probe however weighed on sales and relationships with airlines and led to in-fighting over who should carry the blame for using agents.
Bombardier has already undergone significant upheaval since 2015 while trying to bring a larger narrowbody jet to market.
It completed an exit from commercial aviation this year by selling its money-losing regional jet business to Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to focus on more profitable business jets.

