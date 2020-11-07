Houthis continue to target civilian areas in Yemen: Military spokesman

DUBAI: The Houthi militia has continued to attack civilian areas in the cities of Marib, Taiz, and districts south of Hodeidah, state news agency Saba New reported.

“(The) Houthi insurgent militia fired a ballistic today, Friday, a ballistic missile on a residential quarter in Marib city, dropped on a building, resulting in material damages and panic among the population,” Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdu Mujalli said in a statement on Friday.

These “repeated attacks” have intensified recently, and have claimed the lives of children and women, the general added.

Mujalli urged the United Nations and other international organizations to condemn the acts of the terrorist acts of the Houthis.