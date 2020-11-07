You are here

  Houthis continue to target civilian areas in Yemen: Military spokesman

Mujalli urged the United Nations and other international organizations to condemn the acts of the terrorist acts of the Houthis. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The Houthi militia has continued to attack civilian areas in the cities of Marib, Taiz, and districts south of Hodeidah, state news agency Saba New reported.

“(The) Houthi insurgent militia fired a ballistic today, Friday, a ballistic missile on a residential quarter in Marib city, dropped on a building, resulting in material damages and panic among the population,” Armed Forces Brigadier General Abdu Mujalli said in a statement on Friday.

These “repeated attacks” have intensified recently, and have claimed the lives of children and women, the general added.

Mujalli urged the United Nations and other international organizations to condemn the acts of the terrorist acts of the Houthis.

Lebanon’s president seeks evidence behind US sanctions on son-in-law

BEIRUT: President Michel Aoun said on Saturday that Lebanon would seek evidence and documents from the United States that led Washington to impose sanctions on Gebran Bassil, a prominent Christian politician who is his son-in-law.
The United States on Friday blacklisted Bassil, leader of Lebanon’s biggest Christian political bloc, accusing him of corruption and ties to the Iranian-backed Shiite Hezbollah movement that Washington deems a terrorist group.
Aoun asked Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister to obtain the evidence and documents that should be submitted to Lebanon’s judiciary “to take the necessary legal measures” if any data is available, said a statement tweeted by the presidency.
Bassil heads the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) founded by Aoun and has served as minister of telecoms, of energy and water and of foreign affairs. He said on Friday that sanctions did not scare him and that he had not been “tempted” by promises.
Hezbollah condemned the US move as blatant interference aimed at forcing “American conditions and dictates” on Lebanon.
The sanctions could complicate efforts by Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri to navigate Lebanon’s sectarian politics and assemble a cabinet to tackle a financial meltdown, the country’s worst crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war and which is rooted in endemic corruption, waste and mismanagement.
The US Treasury Department accused Bassil of being at the “forefront of corruption in Lebanon.” A senior US official said Bassil’s support for the armed group Hezbollah was “every bit of the motivation” for targeting him for sanctions.
The FPM has a political alliance with Hezbollah, which has become Lebanon’s most powerful political force, and Bassil has defended the group as vital to the defense of Lebanon.
Bassil was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets human rights abuses and corruption around the world.

