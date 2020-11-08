You are here

Villagers set off firecrackers to celebrate the victory of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Nov. 8, 2020. (AP)
An Indian woman distributes sweets among villagers during celebrations for the victory of US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Painganadu, a neighboring village of Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu state on Nov. 8, 2020. (AP)
Indian village women gather celebrations for US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ victory on Nov. 8, 2020. (AP)
Firecrackers and prayers as Indians celebrate Kamala Harris’ win

  • Thulasendrapuram village is the hometown of Kamala Harris’ maternal grandfather
  • Harris’ late mother also was born in India, before moving to the US at the age of 19 to study
Updated 7 sec ago
AP

THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’ election as Joe Biden’s running mate, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown are setting off firecrackers, carrying her placards and offering prayers.
Groups gathered at street corners of the tiny village of Thulasendrapuram, population 350, reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory before moving to the temple.
A woman wrote in color powder outside her home: “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam (Greetings) America.”
Most of them had gone to sleep by the time Biden clinched the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, making Harris the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president.
“For two or three days we kept our fingers crossed while the result was delayed,” said resident Kalidas Vamdayar.
“Now it’s a joyful moment for us. We are enjoying it. We will celebrate with firecrackers, distributing Indian sweets to people and praying in the temple. We will request her to come here. She would have heard our voice and she may come.”
Tamil Nadu state Food Minister R. Kamraj led about 100 people at the Dharma Sastha temple for a 20-minute prayer during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest. He chanted hymns after lighting oil lamps, and the villagers bowed their heads in respect.
“Kamala Harris is the daughter of our village. From children to senior citizens, each one of us is awaiting the day she would take oath as the vice president of the US,” said Aulmozhi Sudhakar, a village councilor.
More singing, dancing and firecrackers are planned Sunday in the village, where cutouts and posters wishing Harris a “grand success” adorn many walls.
J. Sudhakar, who organized prayers on Election Day, expressed his wish that Harris should visit. As Americans voted, nearly 50 residents, with folded hands, lined up in the temple that reverberated with the sound of ringing bells, and a Hindu priest gave them sweets and flowers as a religious offering.
Women in the village, located 350 kilometers rom the southern coastal city of Chennai, used bright colors to write “We Wish Kamala Harris Wins” on the ground, alongside a thumbs-up sign.
The lush green village is the hometown of Harris’ maternal grandfather, who had moved to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, decades ago.
Inside the temple where people have been holding special prayers, Harris’ name is sculpted into a stone that lists public donations made to the temple in 2014, along with that of her grandfather who gave money decades ago.
Harris’ late mother also was born in India, before moving to the US at the age of 19 to study at the University of California. She married a Jamaican, and they named their daughter Kamala, Sanskrit for “lotus flower.”
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet described Harris’ success as pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for her relatives but also for all Indian-Americans. “I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”
There has been both excitement — and some concern — over Biden’s choice of Harris as his running mate.
Modi had invested in President Donald Trump, who visited India in February. Modi’s many Hindu nationalist supporters also were upset with Harris when she expressed concern about the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir, whose statehood India’s government revoked in August last year.
Harris stood by Pramila Jayapal, another US congresswoman of Indian origin, when India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar refused to attend a meeting in the United States over her participation last year. Jayapal had earlier moved a resolution on the Kashmir issue critical of India in the House of Representatives.

Topics: USELECTION2020 Kamala Harris India US

Suu Kyi party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition

Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
AP

Suu Kyi party set to win Myanmar vote with weak opposition

  • More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament
  • There are also elections at the state and regional levels
Updated 12 min 43 sec ago
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Voting was underway in Myanmar’s elections on Sunday, with the party of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi heavily favored to retain power it had wrestled from the powerful military five years ago.
More than 90 parties are competing for seats in the lower and upper houses of Parliament, while there are also elections at the state and regional levels.
With the opposition in disarray, Suu Kyi, who is the nation’s leader with the title of state counsellor, remains Myanmar’s most popular politician. But her government has fallen short of expectations, with economic growth doing little to alleviate widespread poverty and a failure to ease tensions among the country’s fractious ethnic groups.
There are more than 37 million people eligible to vote, including 5 million first-timers. Fear of the coronavirus and safety measures put in place to contain it may hurt voter turnout. Traditional campaigning was severely limited by social distancing and quarantines in some areas.
Suu Kyi, 75, cast her ballot late last month in the capital Naypyitaw, as citizens 60 years of age and over were encouraged to vote in advance, as well as those who were forced by the coronavirus to stay away from their home constituencies.
Voters in the country’s biggest city, Yangon, lined up early outside polling stations.
“We need someone to lead our country like we have a leader in our home,” said Susil Chand, who is in the paper-selling business. “Thus, today voting is crucial as a chance to get a good leader for us.”
Suu Kyi’s party, the National League for Democracy, won the last elections in 2015 in a landslide, ending more than five decades of military-directed rule in the country.
Her party’s main challenger, as it was five years ago, is the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which has led the opposition in Parliament.
The ability of Suu Kyi’s administration to run the country has been hamstrung by a clause in the 2008 army-drafted constitution giving the military 25% of the seats in Parliament, allowing it to block constitutional reforms.
The Election Commission said it would begin to announce results Monday morning. But it may take up to a week to collect all the votes, some of which will come from remote jungle areas.
With little sign of major interest in policy debates, the vote is seen as a referendum on Suu Kyi’s leadership.
“There is no major party really putting an alternative, a credible alternative, forward,” Yangon-based political analyst Richard Horsey said, explaining part of the reason Suu Kyi’s side has a winning hand in Myanmar’s heartland, where its ethnic Burman majority lives.
Even more important for the ruling party’s prospects, he said, is “the personal support, even love, that many people have for Aung San Suu Kyi herself, almost irrespective of how the government administration performs, how the economy performs and so on.”
The love does not extend to the borderlands, the states occupied by the myriad ethnic minorities who have been seeking greater political autonomy for decades.
Suu Kyi’s ambitious plans to reconcile with the minorities have foundered. Their grievances have frequently erupted into armed rebellion, posing major threats to national security.
The ethnic political parties in 2015 had cooperated with Suu Kyi’s party on a constituency by constituency basis to ensure victory against candidates from the Union Solidarity and Development Party.
But this year, the ethnic parties, disappointed with her failure to reach a deal to expand their political rights, will be supporting only their own candidates.
The Election Commission caused major controversy when it canceled voting in some areas where parties critical of the government were certain to win seats. The commission blamed armed insurgency, but critics said the agency was carrying out the NLD’s bidding. More than 1 million people are estimated to have been disenfranchised.
The plight of Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya ethnic minority — an issue of concern to foreign friends of the country — played no real role in the campaign. A brutal 2017 counterinsurgency campaign by Myanmar’s army drove about 740,000 Rohingya to flee across the border to Bangladesh, leading to a World Court investigation of possible genocide.
Long-standing prejudice against the Rohingya, whom many consider illegal immigrants from South Asia despite their families having been settled in Myanmar for generations, has deprived most of Myanmar citizenship and basic rights, including voting.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

World
Suu Kyi and old guard frustrate young Myanmar politicians
World
Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

