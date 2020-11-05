Harris’s ancestral village in India gets festive as Biden leads count

You are here

Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago. (File/AFP)
THULASENDRAPURAM, India: Villagers in the Indian ancestral home of Kamala Harris painted slogans on roads wishing her victory on Thursday, as Joe Biden, her Democrat running mate in the US presidential election, moved closer to the White House.
Thulasendrapuram, located about 320 km (200 miles) south of Chennai, is where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago.
“From yesterday, we are excited about the final result,” said Abirami, a resident of the village. “Now, we are hearing positive news. We are waiting to celebrate her victory.”
Many of her neighbors watched updates from the count on their mobile phones.
The lush, green village in the south of the country has also been decked out in posters of Harris, with prayers offered at the local Hindu temple.
Biden leads the count and has predicted he will win but closely contested states — including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina — were still tallying votes, leaving the election outcome uncertain.
Harris’s grandfather P.V. Gopalan and his family moved to Chennai nearly 90 years ago. He retired there as a high-ranking government official.
Harris, who was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father who both immigrated to the United States to study, visited Thulasendrapuram when she was five and has repeatedly recalled walks with her grandfather on the beaches of Chennai.

Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog

Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

Afghan violence soars despite peace talks: watchdog

  • Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September
  • The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter including 876 deaths
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

KABUL: Violent attacks in Afghanistan surged by 50 percent over recent months even as the Kabul government and the Taliban launched unprecedented peace talks in September, a US watchdog warned Thursday.
Despite brief lulls during two temporary cease-fires over the summer, fighting has raged across the country as the Taliban launched devastating attacks on provincial capitals and security installations, with fears the violence may jeopardize negotiations.
Attacks against Afghan forces and civilians were 50 percent higher in the three months to the end of September when compared to the previous quarter, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) said.
“Overall enemy-initiated attacks this quarter were also characterized as ‘above seasonal norms,” SIGAR’s quarterly report to the US Congress added.
The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period.
The report’s publication comes as scattered calls to boycott the ongoing peace talks have been raised following back-to-back attacks on education centers in Kabul claimed by the Daesh group, but which some government officials insist were carried out by the Taliban.
Little progress has been made in meetings between Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban since the talks started on September 12, with negotiations stalled over the basic framework of talks and an agenda still undecided.
Both sides have routinely accused each other of upping hostilities and killing civilians.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy who negotiated a separate deal with the Taliban in February, has repeatedly warned that “continued high levels of violence can threaten the peace process and the agreement and the core understanding that there is no military solution” to the Afghan conflict.
US influence over Afghanistan’s battlegrounds is on the wane, however, with the Pentagon looking to withdraw all its remaining troops by next May.
Confusion over the ongoing US election vote count has raised further questions over whether Washington’s insistence that its withdrawal from Afghanistan after 19 years of war will continue on schedule or accelerate if Trump clinches another term in the White House.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

