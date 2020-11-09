You are here

US crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges

US President-elect Joe Biden will announce a 12-member task force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

US crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave of infections surges

  • The United states has reported about a million cases in the past 10 days
  • The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region based on the most cases per capita
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the COVID-19 virus surges across the nation.
The grim milestone came on the same day as global coronavirus cases exceeded 50 million.
The United states has reported about a million cases in the past 10 days, the highest rate of infections since the nation reported its first novel coronavirus case in Washington state 293 days ago.
The country reported a record 131,420 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and has reported over 100,000 infections five times in the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally.
The US latest reported seven-day average of 105,600 daily cases, ramped up by at least 29 percent, is more than the combined average for India and France, two of the worst affected countries in Asia and Europe.
More than 237,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since the illness caused by the coronavirus first emerged in China late last year.
The daily average of reported new deaths in the United States account for one in every 11 deaths reported worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.
The number of reported deaths nationwide climbed by more than 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day on Saturday, a trend last seen in mid-August, according to a Reuters tally.
Health experts say deaths tend to increase four to six weeks after a surge in infections.
US President-elect Joe Biden, who spent much of his election campaign criticizing President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic, pledged on Saturday to make tackling the pandemic a top priority.
Biden will announce a 12-member task force on Monday to deal with the pandemic that will be led by former surgeon general Vivek Murthy and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner David Kessler. The coronavirus task force will be charged with developing a blueprint for containing the disease once Biden takes office in January.
The Midwest remains the hardest-hit region based on the most cases per capita with North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska the top five worst-affected US states.
Illinois emerged as the new epicenter in the Midwest, with the state reporting over 60,000 COVID-19 infections in the last seven days, the highest in the country, according to Reuters data. The state reported more than 12,454 new cases on Saturday, the highest single-day number so far.
Texas, which accounts for 10 percent of total US cases, is the hardest-hit state and became the first to surpass a million coronavirus cases in the United States on Saturday.
According to a Reuters analysis, the South region comprises nearly 43 percent of all the cases in the United States since the pandemic began, with nearly 4.3 million cases in the region alone, followed by the Midwest, West and Northeast.
New York, with over 33,000 fatalities, remains the state with highest number of deaths and accounts for about 14 percent of total US deaths.
The United States performed about 10.5 million coronavirus tests in the first seven days of November, of which 6.22 percent came back positive, compared with 6.17 percent the prior seven-days, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project, a volunteer-run effort to track the outbreak.

Topics: US Coronavirus

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters

Germany expects COVID-19 vaccine in Q1 2021 at the earliest

  • The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines
  • Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance
Updated 09 November 2020
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany does not expect a coronavirus vaccine to be available before the first quarter of 2021, according to a copy of its national vaccine strategy seen by Reuters on Monday.
The 15-page strategy paper from the health ministry sets out seven potential vaccines which are expected to complete testing this year or next and could be available in sufficient amounts to begin a nationwide vaccination campaign for priority groups.
These include shots from AstraZeneca, BioNTech and its partner Pfizer, Moderna and Novovax, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac.
“Assuming that a favorable risk-benefit ratio can be confirmed, first approvals are expected in Q1/2021 at the earliest,” the paper says.
Germany plans to set up centralized vaccination centers to inoculate priority groups in the first instance, which will be supported by mobile teams, Reuters reported last week.
The German government will cover the cost of the vaccines, while the cost of setting up the vaccination centers will be borne by the states and public and private health insurers where appropriate.
The paper says it expects manufacturers will deliver the shots to distribution centers in multi-dose vials without the syringes and cannulas as well as the required solvent that is needed for vaccination. It has therefore asked the states to procure these accessories.
To get an overview on the effectiveness of the vaccines, Germany will collect non-personal data including information on age, sex, place of residence, vaccination date, vaccine product and vaccination dose administered, the paper says.

