Saudi Arabia announces 19 more COVID-19 deaths

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 19 deaths from COVID-19 and 407 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 64 were recorded in Riyadh, 43 in Madinah, 41 in Jeddah, 27 in Makkah, 23 in Hail, 20 in Yanbu and 10 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 336,966 after 433 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 5,525 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
