Trump 'terminates' defense secretary Mark Esper

US President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speak to the media a White House press briefing. Trump fired Esper and said Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense. (File/Getty Images/AFP)
Trump replaces him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head

  • Trump replaces him with Christopher Miller, counterterrorism head
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday said Defense Secretary Mark Esper had been “terminated” and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense starting immediately.
“Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said on Twitter. “I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.”

Topics: Donald Trump Mark Esper Christopher Miller US Department of Defense

EU chief Michel calls for creation of European body to train imams

EU chief Michel calls for creation of European body to train imams

VIENNA: European Council president Charles Michel said Monday he supported creating a European institute to train imams, as he visited Austria to pay tribute to the victims of last week's extremist attack in Vienna.
"It is very important to be firm on this. I think, for example, that we should have a debate at the European level connected to the idea that was raised some time ago to set up a European institute to train imams," he told the media.

Topics: EU Islam

