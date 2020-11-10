You are here

Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid coronavirus surge

Jordanian election officials check ballot boxes for the parliamentary elections amid fears over rising number of the coronavirus diseases in Amman on Nov. 8, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Voters will elect 130 members of the lower house of parliament
  • Jordan’s government is more representative than others in the Middle East
AMMAN: Jordanians began voting on Tuesday to elect a new parliament in the country that has long been a close Western ally in a volatile region and is now struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
Voters will elect 130 members of the lower house of parliament, with 15 seats reserved for women, nine for Christians and three for minority Chechens and Circassians. Jordan’s government is more representative than others in the Middle East, but most power is held by King Abdullah II, who appoints the government and can dissolve parliament at any time.
More than 4.5 million Jordanians are eligible to vote in 23 constituencies. Political parties, including one linked to the Muslim Brotherhood group, are allowed to participate, but the electoral system favors tribal candidates, businessmen and independents who are loyal to the king, and the monarch appoints all members of the country’s senate.
Jordan borders both Syria and Iraq, and hosts large numbers of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.
Authorities say they have taken measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at polling stations, but the outbreak could dampen participation.
The government has imposed periodic lockdowns and curfews since the start of the pandemic. It plans to impose a 24-hour curfew for four days, beginning Wednesday.
The kingdom, which has a population of around 10 million, reported 5,665 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 115,000. It has reported 1,295 deaths.

Iran pardons 157 detained after antigovernment protests

  • Amnesty part of a customary clemency order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
TEHRAN: Iran pardoned 157 people held on charges stemming from their alleged participation in antigovernment protests, the country's judiciary announced on Tuesday, the biggest such release of those swept up in the harsh crackdowns.
Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili told reporters that the people freed had been imprisoned for “spreading propaganda against the system" and taking part in several waves of protests that challenged the government over the last three years.
The amnesty was part of a customary clemency order by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to mark the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, issued a decree pardoning 3,780 prisoners last week.
As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged Iran, propelling its death toll to highest in the Middle East, the government released over 100,000 prisoners to keep the virus from spreading behind bars.
Economic grievances in Iran have repeatedly triggered nationwide political unrest in recent years. In November 2019, security forces smothered protests that were prompted by a sharp increase in gasoline prices, arresting over 1,000 and killing hundreds, according to rights watchdog Amnesty International.
The cases of those caught in crackdowns have drawn international outrage. In September, Iran executed a 27-year-old wrestler accused of stabbing a water supply company employee after taking part in 2018 protests in the southern city of Shiraz. His execution revived demands for Iran to stop carrying out the death penalty.

