You are here

  • Home
  • Scholar Ramadan faces Swiss prosecutor over rape claim

Scholar Ramadan faces Swiss prosecutor over rape claim

Swiss leading Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan (L) arrives with his lawyer François Canonica (R) at the Court in Geneva for a hearing before Geneva's prosecutor as part of an investigation over sexual assault on November 10, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z3fgk

Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

Scholar Ramadan faces Swiss prosecutor over rape claim

Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

GENEVA: Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan faced prosecutors in Switzerland on Tuesday over rape accusations dating back to 2008, adding to other rape claims he already faces in France.
Swiss national Ramadan, who was forced to take leave from his job as a professor at Oxford University after the French claims emerged in 2017, did not comment as he arrived at court in Geneva.
Lawyers for the complainant said prosecutors would spend all week looking at the case, and added that they wanted Ramadan to be sent for trial.
The woman, a Muslim convert who met Ramadan at a book signing, accuses him of subjecting her to sexual attacks, beatings and insults in a Geneva hotel room in October 2008.
“These hearings will confirm the reality of the horrible assaults, of a sexual and violent nature, suffered by our client,” said Robert Assael, a lawyer for the complainant.
After earlier hearings in the Swiss case conducted in France, the 58-year-old academic accused the woman of telling lies and said her testimony was contradictory.
Prosecutors have not commented on the current hearings in the case, which was filed in 2018 but was stalled because French prosecutors had barred Ramadan from leaving the country.
A father of four whose grandfather founded Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, Ramadan has been charged with five rapes in France although none have yet come to trial.

Topics: Tariq Ramadan Switzerland rape

Related

World
France fines Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan for revealing rape accuser’s name
Special
World
UN urges justice in Indian gang rape case

Azerbaijan claims victory in Caucasus peace deal

Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

Azerbaijan claims victory in Caucasus peace deal

  • Protests in Armenia over ‘painful capitulation’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

YEREVAN: Guns fell silent in the Caucasus on Tuesday after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended weeks of fierce fighting.
Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control during a war in the early 1990s. The deal followed a series of Azeri military victories in their fight to retake the territory.
 It prompted celebrations in Azerbaijan but anger in Armenia, where protesters took to the streets to denounce their leaders.
 The Moscow-brokered agreement was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 Pashinyan described the deal as “unspeakably painful for me and for our people,” while Aliyev said it amounted to a “capitulation” by Armenia.
 The full text of the agreement showed clear gains for Azerbaijan. Its forces will retain control over areas seized in the fighting, including the key town of Shusha, while Armenia agreed to a timetable to withdraw from large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh.
 A Russian force of 1,960 military personnel and 90 armored personnel carriers will act as peacekeepers, for a renewable five-year mission.
 The conflict over the territory, which has simmered for decades despite international efforts to reach an accord, erupted into fresh fighting in late September. More than 1,400 people have been confirmed killed, including dozens of civilians, but the death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

FASTFACT

Under the agreement, Azeri forces will retain control over areas seized in the fighting, including the key town of Shusha.

 Azeri forces made steady gains over the weeks of fighting, sweeping across the southern flank of the region and eventually into its heartland. A turning point came on Sunday when they captured Shusha, the region’s strategically vital second-largest town.
 The agreement caused outrage in Yerevan, with angry protesters stormed government headquarters, ransacked offices, and broke windows. Crowds also entered parliament and demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.
 Police retook control of both buildings but the opposition called for a protest on Wednesday against Pashinyan, who came to power leading peaceful protests in 2018.
 Pashinyan said he was personally responsible for the Karabakh “catastrophe,” but said the situation could only have grown worse. “It is necessary to draw lessons; this will help Armenia’s future development,” he said.
 In the Azeri capital, Baku joyful residents took to the streets waving flags and chanting “Karabakh! Karabakh!”
“I am very happy, congratulations to the motherland, I hope these lands will be ours forever,” one said.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

World
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Azerbaijan says it has taken Karabakh’s second-largest city

Latest updates

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports
Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals
Study to assess Makkah pilgrims’ commitment to anti-virus measures
Lebanon reinstates lockdown amid economic crisis
Uprooted by war, Syrians settle on ruins of Roman temple

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.