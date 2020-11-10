Virus recovery rate continues to rise in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded another 493 recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 471 new infections.

Daily recovery figures in the Kingdom have been on a steady rise. Out of a total of 351,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March, 338,281 people have completely recovered.

Saudi cities are now reporting new cases in double digits, a significant improvement on the three-figure numbers being recorded earlier in the year when virus infections reached a peak on June 16.

Riyadh had the highest number of recoveries on Tuesday at 99, with Madinah registering 89, and Dammam 37.

There were 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in the country, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,576. There are currently 7,598 active cases, of which 794 patients were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, 64,590 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally of checks carried out in the Kingdom to 8.6 million.

The Ministry of Health recently published a set of health information guidelines for coronavirus patients who are in home quarantine.

For those suffering from shortness of breath, it is advised to remain calm and sit in an upright position while relaxing shoulders, inhaling from the nose and exhaling from the mouth. For those with a cough, it is recommended to lay on your side or sit upright and avoid laying back. As for those suffering from a fever, the ministry encourages bed rest, drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration and taking medicines such as paracetamol.