Virus recovery rate continues to rise in Saudi Arabia

A passenger sits beside posters displaying social distancing restrictions as he waits for his flight at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File/AP)
Rawan Radwan

  • The Kingdom said 471 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Madinah with 66
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded another 493 recoveries from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 471 new infections.
Daily recovery figures in the Kingdom have been on a steady rise. Out of a total of 351,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the outbreak in March, 338,281 people have completely recovered.
Saudi cities are now reporting new cases in double digits, a significant improvement on the three-figure numbers being recorded earlier in the year when virus infections reached a peak on June 16.
Riyadh had the highest number of recoveries on Tuesday at 99, with Madinah registering 89, and Dammam 37.

FASTFACT

• Saudi Arabia reported 471 new infections on Tuesday.

• Saudi cities are now reporting new cases in double digits.

• 17 new virus-related deaths were reported in the Kingdom.

• There are currently 7,598 active cases, of which 794 patients were in serious condition.

There were 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in the country, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,576. There are currently 7,598 active cases, of which 794 patients were in serious condition.
Meanwhile, 64,590 polymerase chain reaction tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally of checks carried out in the Kingdom to 8.6 million.
The Ministry of Health recently published a set of health information guidelines for coronavirus patients who are in home quarantine.
For those suffering from shortness of breath, it is advised to remain calm and sit in an upright position while relaxing shoulders, inhaling from the nose and exhaling from the mouth. For those with a cough, it is recommended to lay on your side or sit upright and avoid laying back. As for those suffering from a fever, the ministry encourages bed rest, drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration and taking medicines such as paracetamol.

Saudi minister receives Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi minister receives Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs

Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs Mika Aaltola at his residence in Helsinki on Tuesday.
The meeting was part of the minister’s visit to Finland, and included a number of researchers and intellectuals.
The talks involved discussion of the most significant regional and international developments. Both sides also highlighted the Kingdom’s position regarding these developments and the role it plays as part of the international community in achieving international security, peace and global economic stability.
Al-Jubeir also welcomed Hanna Klinge, executive director of the Crisis Management Initiative Center, and a number of the center’s members.
The parties discussed efforts by the Kingdom to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue and strengthen ties among the peoples of the world.
The two sides then reviewed work done by the Kingdom during its presidency of the G20 in order to mitigate the impacts and repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, and exchanged views on issues of common interest.
In addition, Al-Jubeir met with Oliver McTernan, director of the Helsinki Policy Forum, and an accompanying delegation.
The parties examined efforts by the Kingdom to contribute to regional and international security and stability, and its leading role in the fight against terrorism and extremism, before sharing their views regarding issues of common interest.
The minister also met with a number of journalists and representatives from prominent Finnish media outlets, where he highlighted the development, strength and durability of Saudi-Finnish relations. Al-Jubeir also clarified the Kingdom’s positions regarding prominent regional and international issues, the efforts it has made during the G20  presidency and the most significant developments it has witnessed in the development of the Saudi Vision 2030.
 

