You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates Biden, urges closer US relations

Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates Biden, urges closer US relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the 2020 presidential election. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7cys

Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

Turkey’s Erdogan congratulates Biden, urges closer US relations

  • Erdogan urges closer US-Turkish relations
  • He said ‘strong cooperation and alliance’ would continue to contribute to world peace
Updated 10 November 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on his victory over Donald Trump in the US presidential election, urging closer ties between the two NATO allies.
Erdogan’s statement came a full three days after US media called the election in Biden’s favor, underscoring the close personal bond the Turkish leader enjoyed with Trump.
But Ankara and Washington also experienced tensions during Trump’s four years in office, including over US support for a Syrian Kurdish militia that Turkey views as a grave security threat.
“I congratulate you on your election success and convey my sincere wishes for the peace and welfare of the US people,” Erdogan said in a statement published by his office, urging “strong cooperation” between the sides.
Other issues standing between Ankara and Washington include Turkey’s purchase of a high-tech Russian missile defense system, and US refusal to extradite a Muslim cleric Erdogan blames for staging a failed 2016 coup.
“The challenges we face today, on the global and regional levels, require us to further develop and strengthen those relations, which are based in mutual interests and shared values,” Erdogan said.
Turkish officials have been alarmed by an interview Biden gave to The New York Times in December in which he called Erdogan an “autocrat.”
Biden criticized the Turkish leader’s policies toward the Kurds and said Washington needed to “embolden” his rivals to allow them “to take on and defeat Erdogan.”
Erdogan’s spokesman said in August that the remarks showed “pure ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy.”
The Turkish leader did not directly address them in his statement Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil have yet to congratulate Biden.

Topics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan Joe Biden Kamala Harris US Election 2020 Tukety United States

Related

Special
Middle-East
Biden’s presidency won’t go smoothly on Turkey, say experts
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and crown prince congratulate US president-elect Biden

Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan

Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
AP

Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan

  • Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again vowed that his military will bring a speedy end to the fighting in the heavily armed Tigray region
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
AP

NAIROBI: At least 30 armed Ethiopian troops and “large numbers” of refugees fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have crossed the border into Sudan, the state-run SUNA news agency reported, while one diplomat on Tuesday said hundreds of people have been reported killed on both sides of Ethiopia’s week-long conflict.

Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed again vowed that his military will bring a speedy end to the fighting in the heavily armed Tigray region and the removal of its leadership, which his government regards as illegal. With the region almost completely cut off, it remained difficult to confirm either side’s claims. Each blames the other for sparking the conflict.

Sudan, which has sent more than 6,000 troops to the border, has been under pressure from the international community to help make peace and from the Ethiopian government, which seeks to cut Tigray off from the outside world.

The troops from Ethiopia’s Amhara region neighboring Tigray fled into Sudan’s Qadarif province Monday evening, the SUNA report said, citing witnesses. Local authorities have started to prepare a refugee camp for the fleeing Ethiopians, it said, while aid groups warn of a brewing humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people at the heart of the Horn of Africa region.

The Ethiopian troops turned themselves and their weapons in, and appealed for protection as fighting raged over the border, said a Sudanese military official on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief reporters.

Abiy described his government’s military campaign in the Tigray region as “law enforcement operations” that he said will end as soon “as the criminal junta is disarmed, legitimate administration in the region restored, and fugitives apprehended and brought to justice — all of them rapidly coming within reach.” On Monday a military official said the air force was “pounding targets with precision.”

The African Union Commission chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has called for the “immediate cessation of hostilities.” 

 

In a statement Monday, he said the AU, based in Ethiopia, is ready to support an “inter-Ethiopian effort in the pursuit of peace and stability.”

Abiy has shown no sign of opening talks with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which once dominated Ethiopia’s ruling coalition. Feeling marginalized by Abiy’s political reforms after he took office in 2018, it broke away last year as the prime minister sought to transform the coalition into a single Prosperity Party. The TPLF defied the federal government by holding a local election in September.

Diplomats and others assert that the conflict in Tigray could destabilize the region and other parts of Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous country with 110 million people. Ethiopia has scores of ethnic groups and other regions that have sought more autonomy even as Abiy, who won the Nobel just last year, tries to hold the country together with exhortations of national unity.

Several hundred people reportedly have been killed on both the Ethiopian government side and the Tigray regional government side, a diplomat in the capital, Addis Ababa, told The Associated Press.

More than 150 citizens of European Union countries alone are thought to be in the Tigray region, which is increasingly cut off with airports and roads closed and communications largely severed, and governments are trying to ensure their consular protection, the diplomat added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“There are so many uncertainties,” the diplomat said. “How far can Abiy go with this operation while keeping the possibility of, in the end, having a more or less peaceful solution? You need the support of the people.”

Experts worry that the longer the conflict lasts, the more difficult it will be for the federal government to bring the Tigray region back to Ethiopia’s federation of regional states.

And aid groups warn the humanitarian needs will grow. A United Nations spokesman told reporters on Monday that discussions were underway on the relocation of all non-essential UN staff and on gaining humanitarian access.

Ethiopia’s state television on Monday showed scenes of federal government troops arriving in the border town of Dansha, to cheers, and of what the report said were Tigrayan militia members after surrendering to federal forces.

Topics: Ethiopia refugees Tigray Abiy Ahmed

Related

Middle-East
In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia’s Tigray risk displacement, UN says
World
Ethiopia’s military operations in north have limited objectives: PM

Latest updates

Saudi minister receives Director of the Finnish Institute of International Affairs
Ethiopian troops, refugees fleeing fighting cross into Sudan
Abdullatif Ibrahim Al-Hudaithy, vice rector at King Khalid University
What We Are Reading Today: The Best of Me by David Sedaris
Azerbaijan claims victory in Caucasus peace deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.