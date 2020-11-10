You are here

  • Home
  • Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

Saudis and Emiratis make up the bulk of those residing in the UK, with 6,943 and 1,342 people respectively having chosen to call Britain, and predominantly London, their home. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhexg

Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Despite Brexit, UK still key destination for wealthy Gulf expats

  • The number of High Net Worth Gulf expats living in the UK has increased by 28 percent in five years
  • Saudi expats see London’s technology, cultural and hotel sectors as strategic long term investments
Updated 10 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The number of wealthy Gulf nationals living in the UK has reached a five-year high, as the appeal of the country’s investment, education and entertainment sectors continue to outweigh Brexit’s economic uncertainty.

According to a study by Boodle Hatfield, a leading private wealth law firm, the number of High Net Worth (HNW) individuals — those who hold over $1 million in liquid assets — living in the UK from the Gulf this year reached 11,742; a 28 percent increase compared to five years ago.

Saudis and Emiratis make up the bulk of those residing in the UK, with 6,943 and 1,342 people respectively having chosen to call Britain, and predominantly London, their home.

Boodle Hatfield said historic ties between the UK and Gulf countries had made Britain a popular destination for internationally mobile people, and the favorable investment opportunities in the UK capital had only added to this appeal.

Gulf nationals have traditionally been key investors in prime and super prime property in London, and Kyra Motley, a partner at Boodle Hatfield, told Arab News that the hotel and cultural sectors, in particular, had also seen significant interest from Saudi HNWs.

“Saudi investors have played an important role in investing in and upgrading key assets in the UK’s hotel sector — for example funding the refurbishment of landmark assets like the Savoy hotel,” she said.

“Both Saudi individuals and companies are also regular sponsors of art exhibits in the UK, and initiatives like The Edge of Arabia have sought to introduce the work of Saudi artists to a UK audience.”

Boodle Hatfield’s report also found that the UK’s reputation as being Europe’s leading hub for innovation in technology, particularly fintech, has acted as an additional draw to invest in the country for wealthy nationals keen to diversify their interests away from purely oil and gas.

“These investors are taking a long-term view,” Motley said, “and have decided that despite any short-term instability, the UK remains one of the most stable jurisdictions in which to invest capital.”

Furthermore, she said, “due to its multicultural nature, Gulf nationals feel very at home in London. The more moderate climate and multitude of dining and shopping options are also appealing to the younger cosmopolitan generation.”

Motley added: “There’s no indication that this upward trend will reverse anytime soon.”

Topics: UK Brexit Middle East London

Related

Saudi Arabia
Investment in Saudi Arabia offers ‘game-changing’ opportunities: Arab-British business conference
Offbeat
Meet the Saudi woman at the heart of British-Arab cultural, commercial relations

Azerbaijan claims victory in Caucasus peace deal

Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

Azerbaijan claims victory in Caucasus peace deal

  • Protests in Armenia over ‘painful capitulation’ in Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 11 November 2020
AFP

YEREVAN: Guns fell silent in the Caucasus on Tuesday after a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan ended weeks of fierce fighting.
Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were deployed in the disputed ethnic Armenian enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which broke from Azerbaijan’s control during a war in the early 1990s. The deal followed a series of Azeri military victories in their fight to retake the territory.
 It prompted celebrations in Azerbaijan but anger in Armenia, where protesters took to the streets to denounce their leaders.
 The Moscow-brokered agreement was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
 Pashinyan described the deal as “unspeakably painful for me and for our people,” while Aliyev said it amounted to a “capitulation” by Armenia.
 The full text of the agreement showed clear gains for Azerbaijan. Its forces will retain control over areas seized in the fighting, including the key town of Shusha, while Armenia agreed to a timetable to withdraw from large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh.
 A Russian force of 1,960 military personnel and 90 armored personnel carriers will act as peacekeepers, for a renewable five-year mission.
 The conflict over the territory, which has simmered for decades despite international efforts to reach an accord, erupted into fresh fighting in late September. More than 1,400 people have been confirmed killed, including dozens of civilians, but the death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

FASTFACT

Under the agreement, Azeri forces will retain control over areas seized in the fighting, including the key town of Shusha.

 Azeri forces made steady gains over the weeks of fighting, sweeping across the southern flank of the region and eventually into its heartland. A turning point came on Sunday when they captured Shusha, the region’s strategically vital second-largest town.
 The agreement caused outrage in Yerevan, with angry protesters stormed government headquarters, ransacked offices, and broke windows. Crowds also entered parliament and demanded Pashinyan’s resignation.
 Police retook control of both buildings but the opposition called for a protest on Wednesday against Pashinyan, who came to power leading peaceful protests in 2018.
 Pashinyan said he was personally responsible for the Karabakh “catastrophe,” but said the situation could only have grown worse. “It is necessary to draw lessons; this will help Armenia’s future development,” he said.
 In the Azeri capital, Baku joyful residents took to the streets waving flags and chanting “Karabakh! Karabakh!”
“I am very happy, congratulations to the motherland, I hope these lands will be ours forever,” one said.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

World
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to end weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Azerbaijan says it has taken Karabakh’s second-largest city

Latest updates

‘Made in Saudi’ to boost non-oil exports
Almost 790k pilgrims perform Umrah since resumption of rituals
Study to assess Makkah pilgrims’ commitment to anti-virus measures
Lebanon reinstates lockdown amid economic crisis
Uprooted by war, Syrians settle on ruins of Roman temple

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.