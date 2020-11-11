You are here

  • Home
  • Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video

Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video

The French-Algerian star’s breakout moment came in 2007. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/px4zx

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Just days after debuting “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live, US rock band Foo Fighters dropped a visual for the new single off their upcoming LP, “Medicine at Midnight,” starring French-Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella.

The “Atomic Blonde” star was tapped by Dave Grohl to depict an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted the lead singer since his childhood days.

Directed by Argentinian photographer and director Paola Kudacki, the black-and-white video sees Foo Fighters frontman Grohl dragging a broken guitar while having multiple interpretive dance encounters with Boutella, who showcases her impressive dance skills.

“#ShameShame is a very meaningful song and it’s a very meaningful visual – different than anything we’ve ever done before,” wrote the Foo Fighters on their Instagram account. 

The 38-year-old has decades of dance experience under her belt and has been honing her skills since she was a child.

Born in Bab El-Oued, a bustling neighborhood of Algiers, Boutella started studying ballet aged five. The family fled the Algerian Civil War in 1992 when she was 10 years old and moved to Paris. There, she gravitated towards rhythmic gymnastics, joining the French national team at the age of 18.

She blended her classical ballet training with the physicality of gymnastics and even spent time break-dancing with a dance group called the Vagabond Crew.

Her breakout moment came in 2007, when renowned choreographer Jamie King was searching for a female dancer for a Nike commercial. He came across Boutella’s video submission and snapped her up for the campaign. 

The Nike video was a huge boost for her dancing career, leading to more work alongside stars like Madonna in her Confessions Tour.

Ultimately, she decided to put aside her dancing career to pursue acting. Today, the dancer-turned-actress has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

She is currently working on the new sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside actors Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.

Topics: Sofia Boutella Foo Fighters

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Calling all comic book fans: Speedy Group, the company behind Dubai-based store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics, is launching a virtual convention featuring live-streamed celebrity panel discussions, a cosplay contest and more. Titled Speedy Comics Con, the two-day online event is set to take place Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Participants can look forward to virtual celebrity panels that will allow fans to get a chance to interact with their favorite stars via a live stream, priced at $5, or two-minute VIP one-on-one video chats with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

Confirmed celebrity guests include Ray Fisher and Ray Porter from “Justice League,” “Smallville” actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum and Said Taghmaoui from “Wonder Woman.”

Those wishing to take part in the cosplay competition are requested to submit cosplay photographs wearing their best superhero, villain, anime or video game costume, in addition to a cosplay skit video of up to two minutes. The top three finalists will win cash prizes of more than $800.

Tickets to attend the virtual convention can be purchased online on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Topics: Speedy Comics Con

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia confirms 14 COVID-19 deaths, 394 new cases
Abu Dhabi fund boosts food security with $800m Lord Dreyfus deal
EU could see first Covid-19 jabs in early 2021: health agency
Saudi security forces seal off cemetery where French Remembrance Day attack took place
Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.