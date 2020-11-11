Sofia Boutella stars in new Foo Fighters music video

DUBAI: Just days after debuting “Shame Shame” on Saturday Night Live, US rock band Foo Fighters dropped a visual for the new single off their upcoming LP, “Medicine at Midnight,” starring French-Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella.

The “Atomic Blonde” star was tapped by Dave Grohl to depict an interpretation of a recurring dream that’s haunted the lead singer since his childhood days.

Directed by Argentinian photographer and director Paola Kudacki, the black-and-white video sees Foo Fighters frontman Grohl dragging a broken guitar while having multiple interpretive dance encounters with Boutella, who showcases her impressive dance skills.

“#ShameShame is a very meaningful song and it’s a very meaningful visual – different than anything we’ve ever done before,” wrote the Foo Fighters on their Instagram account.

The 38-year-old has decades of dance experience under her belt and has been honing her skills since she was a child.

Born in Bab El-Oued, a bustling neighborhood of Algiers, Boutella started studying ballet aged five. The family fled the Algerian Civil War in 1992 when she was 10 years old and moved to Paris. There, she gravitated towards rhythmic gymnastics, joining the French national team at the age of 18.

She blended her classical ballet training with the physicality of gymnastics and even spent time break-dancing with a dance group called the Vagabond Crew.

Her breakout moment came in 2007, when renowned choreographer Jamie King was searching for a female dancer for a Nike commercial. He came across Boutella’s video submission and snapped her up for the campaign.

The Nike video was a huge boost for her dancing career, leading to more work alongside stars like Madonna in her Confessions Tour.

Ultimately, she decided to put aside her dancing career to pursue acting. Today, the dancer-turned-actress has a number of Hollywood blockbusters under her belt, including “Fahrenheit 451,” “Atomic Blonde” and “The Mummy,” where she starred alongside Tom Cruise.

She is currently working on the new sci-fi comedy “Alpha Gang” alongside actors Andrea Riseborough, Jon Hamm, Nicholas Hoult, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Mackenzie Davis and Steven Yuen.