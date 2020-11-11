You are here

  • Home
  • UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

A man walks past a store declaring itself an "essential retailer" in Ashton-under-Lyne east of Manchester in north-west England on November 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rbhre

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths

  • The UK joins the US, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000 COVID-19 deaths
  • Britain's overall death toll is widely considered to be far higher than the reported figure
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the fifth country in the world to record more than 50,000 coronavirus-related deaths, a level that one of the nation’s leading doctors says “should never have been reached.”
Figures from the British government showed that 595 more people in the country died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, the highest daily number since May. The figure took the UK’s total death toll from the pandemic to 50,365.
The UK, which has the highest virus-related death toll in Europe, joins the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico in reporting more than 50,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The UK’s overall death toll is widely considered to be far higher than that as the total reported only includes those who have tested positive for the virus and doesn’t include those who died of COVID-related symptoms after 28 days.
Like other nations in Europe, the UK is experiencing a resurgence of the virus and has imposed new restrictions to curb infections over the past few weeks. England is currently in the midst of its second lockdown, which is due to expire on Dec. 2.
Following the news about the death toll exceeding 50,000, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is better equipped to handle outbreaks than it was during the first wave in the spring, when the country reported more than 40,000 deaths.
In addition to the prospect of a vaccine or vaccines against the coronavirus coming through in the next few months, Johnson cited far more widespread testing. Last week, the government started its first city-wide testing program in the northwest England city of Liverpool. It is planning more widespread testing around the country over the coming weeks, including of university students in early December ahead of their return home for Christmas.
“It is a global pandemic whose effects, whose treatments, whose implications for the economy — all those have been becoming clearer and clearer as the months have gone on,” said Johnson, who was hospitalized in April after contracting the virus.
In Wednesday’s daily update, the British government also said that another 22,950 people tested positive for the virus. While the number of new cases is much higher than 24-hour statistics recorded in the summer, daily confirmed cases appear to be stabilizing, or at least, growing far more slowly.
Because of time lags, most scientists expect the number of people being hospitalized and dying to continue rising for weeks, even after the number of confirmed infections do start going down.
“Sadly the upward trend is likely to continue, and it will be several weeks before any impact of the current measures — and the sacrifices we are all making — is seen and is reflected in the data,” said Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England.
Under the terms of the current lockdown in England, non-essential places such as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, golf courses, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment venues and stores selling items like books, clothing and sneakers, must remain closed until at least Dec. 2.
Unlike the UK’s spring lockdown, schools and universities in England are remaining open this time, as are construction sites and factories.
In a visit to a supermarket in southeast London, Johnson said that “hopefully” the four-week lockdown in England will be eased enough for people to have a Christmas that is “as normal as possible.”
Whatever happens in the near-term, there are calls for a public inquiry to assess a range of issues that many think have led to more deaths in the UK than should otherwise have occurred, from problems with the testing program to shortages of personal protective equipment at the outset of the pandemic, as well as the high death rates in care homes and within ethnic minority groups.
“Today’s figure is a terrible indictment of poor preparation, poor organization by the government, insufficient infection control measures, coupled with late and often confusing messaging for the public,” said Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of the British Medical Association, a union for doctors.
“This is a point that should never have been reached.”

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

World
Man admits killing three in UK stabbing spree
World
UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021

Freed Taliban prisoners ‘returning to battlefield’

Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Freed Taliban prisoners ‘returning to battlefield’

  • Kabul accuses militants of breaching historic peace agreement
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Hundreds of Taliban prisoners freed by the Afghan government as part of a historic peace deal have returned to the battlefield, officials in Kabul told Arab News on Wednesday.
Government officials accuse the insurgent group of violating the agreement signed in February this year.
“There are Taliban commanders among the 580 prisoners who have returned to fighting. Before their freedom, they had sworn on the Holy Qur’an that they will not fight again,” Tariq Aryan, an Interior Ministry spokesman, said.
The accord between the Taliban and Washington excluded the Afghan government and insisted on an exchange of prisoners between President Ashraf Ghani’s administration and the insurgent group.
Under pressure from the US, Kabul released at least 6,000 Taliban prisoners over three months as part of its efforts to kickstart crucial talks with the militants.  
Now government officials claim that 580 former Taliban prisoners have rejoined the insurgency, with most taking part in attacks in Helmand and Kandahar provinces in recent weeks. Almost 40,000 people have been displaced as a result of the fighting.
Dawa Khan Minapal, a spokesman for Ghani, said the Taliban’s deployment of former prisoners contravened the peace deal.
“Information from our defense and security forces show that some Taliban freed from prisons have joined the fighting or have been persuaded to do so. This is a breach of the peace agreement,” Minapal said.
The government’s claims could cast further doubts on the future of the Afghan peace talks which began in Doha on Sept. 12 and have yet to make any progress.
A Defense Ministry spokesman, Fawad Aman, said that intelligence forces believe that some prisoners who returned to the fighting had been killed.
However, Mir Dad Nijrabi, a member of the parliamentary defense and security committee, said he was aware of four former prisoners who had been killed during clashes in Kapisa province, northeast of Kabul.
“Those freed have either voluntarily joined the Taliban or been recruited again. If one of the 6,000 former prisoners knows 10 people and can bring them over for fighting, it will have an impact and boost the Taliban,” he said.
However, none of the officials who spoke to Arab News were able to substantiate their claims, which were rejected by Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, who said it was “propaganda.” 
Mujahid accused government forces of either arresting or killing freed prisoners during the raids.
“These prisoners have been told to join their families, and reports that they have gone back to the fighting are merely government propaganda,” he told Arab News.
Ret. Gen. Attiquallah Amarkhail said he had been told by government officials that some Taliban insurgents had returned to the battlefield, but was unable to verify the reports himself, adding that it was “likely that some may have done so.”
“This is an ideological war. An ideological fighter will follow his beliefs even if he is freed after spending 40 years in prison,” Amarkhail said.

Topics: Taliban prisoners Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Afghan government opposes Hekmatyar’s separate talks with Taliban
World
Afghanistan to free 900 more Taliban prisoners

Latest updates

UAE COVID-19 pandemic toll climbs to 520, as 1,214 new cases confirmed
UK becomes 5th country to exceed 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Coalition airstrikes kill Hezbollah military experts in Yemen
Jordanians reshuffle their parliament
Freed Taliban prisoners ‘returning to battlefield’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.