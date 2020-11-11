You are here

  • Home
  • Man admits killing three in UK stabbing spree

Man admits killing three in UK stabbing spree

A police forensics officer works inside Forbury Gardens park in Reading, west of London, the scene of the June 20 stabbing spree. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jsr6y

Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

Man admits killing three in UK stabbing spree

  • The prosecution said the attack was a pre-meditated terrorism attack
  • Saadallah's defence team did not accept that and said his mental health needed to be taken into account
Updated 46 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A man has admitted killing three people during a stabbing spree in the southern English town of Reading in June, the BBC reported on Wednesday, an attack police declared a terrorism incident.
Khairi Saadallah, 26, was accused of murdering the men and stabbing three others with a five-inch knife during the attack in a park in the town on the evening of June 20.
The BBC said Saadallah, who a security source told Reuters at the time of the incident was a Libyan national, had admitted murder and attempted murder at a hearing at London's Old Bailey Central Criminal Court.
However, while the prosecution said the attack was a pre-meditated terrorism attack, his defence team did not accept that and said his mental health needed to be taken into account, the BBC reported.
Saadallah had targeted a group of seven friends, stabbing three fatally - James Furlong, 36, and David Wails, 49, from Britain and US national Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39.
Another of the group required 28 stitches to a head wound. Two other men who were sitting with friends nearby were also stabbed, one in the back while the other suffered a cut to his cheek.
An off-duty police officer who was at the scene followed the attacker from the park and he was arrested nearby.
Earlier this month, the terrorism threat level in Britain was raised to "severe", meaning an attack is seen as highly likely, after recent incidents in France and Austria, although the government said there was no specific threat.

Topics: UK reading terrorism

Related

World
UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021
Update
World
UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021

Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021

  • Ex-commander of British forces in Helmand: ‘Governments are now very distracted by COVID-19’
  • ‘We see a rekindling of terrorism trends to buy chemical weapons’
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British security expert has warned that prolonged global lockdowns to help stop the spread of coronavirus could increase the likelihood of terrorist attacks in 2021, a British security expert has warned, adding that more groups are trying to get hold of chemical weapons.

Brig. Ed Butler, former commander of UK forces in the Afghan province of Helmand, said COVID-19 had had both “upsides” and “downsides” in the fight against extremism — lessening the ability of terrorists to travel and commit devastating attacks in “target-rich environments,” but potentially exposing more people, especially youths, to online radicalization.

There are “more people by themselves sitting in their single flats, glued to the internet and scanning on the internet these websites where radicalization takes place,” he said.

“We know that governments are now very distracted by COVID-19 and a lot of resources are being used. There will be a lot of competition for those resources in the future on how much you put into counterterrorism and the economic recovery and like.”

Butler said even without access to more dangerous resources, extremists would still pose a threat, highlighting the recent spate of attacks in Europe. 

“People are locked down so they can’t get out. There aren’t that many target-rich environments for terrorists, and they may think, ‘Is it worth my while to go out and get a vehicle or a knife, or get an improvised explosive device?’” he added.

“We shouldn’t forget that all terrorist organizations like to reinforce success, and what works last time will work again, and hence the use of knives and the gruesome attacks we’ve seen recently in France and Austria.”

The reopening of economies, mass-vaccination plans and the re-establishment of air travel as a part of daily life could end up facilitating further, larger acts of violence in the near future, he warned.

“We can’t discount the global threat from international terrorism out there with so many failed states exporting terrorism,” Butler said.

“We have Al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, who are operating and taking advantage of governments being distracted by COVID-19 measures,” he added.

“We see a rekindling of terrorism trends to buy chemical weapons. The capability is very low, but would be hugely high-impact if successful. Just the use of hazardous chemical material will have a high impact,” he said.

“A key concern, too, is the aviation sector. It’s an iconic target. We’ve seen that in the past, and that hasn’t gone away.”

Topics: UK terrorism counter-terrorism

Related

World
UK terror inmates set for release: Report
Update
World
Macron says terrorism threat needs quick European answer, Merkel urges Schengen border reform

Latest updates

Man admits killing three in UK stabbing spree
UK security expert warns of increased terrorism in 2021
22 wedding guests killed in Pakistan rickshaw accident
Iran’s response over undeclared site ‘not credible’: UN nuclear agency
UAE foreign minister discusses Ethiopia ties during call with German counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.